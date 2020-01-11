(File photo)

Sports Shorts

Reino Keski-Salmi and Pirate Loppets happening this month at Larch Hills

Keep up to date with local sporting events and news segments.

New bridge group starting up

The Cedar Heights Community Association has announced a new social bridge group will be starting up on Monday, Jan. 13, at 1 p.m. Bridge players of all levels are welcome.

The hall is located at 2316 Lakeview Drive, Sorrento B.C. Coffee and tea will be provided. For more information call Vicki Coe at 250-675-2141.

Cedar Heights Duplicate Bridge Club results for Wednesday, Jan. 8

1st place – Flora and Keith Watson

2nd place (tie) – Al Christie and Doss Burmann

2nd place (tie) – Betty and Charlie Ward

Unplug and Play Family Swim

The Salmon Arm Unplug and Play Swim will be held at the Salmon Arm Recreation Centre from 1-4 p.m. on Sunday, Jan., 26

Salmon Arm Bowling

Kids under 18 bowl for free at Lakeside Bowling from 3-5 p.m. on Friday, Jan. 31.

Skating and Books with the ‘Backs

Bring a friend and read with players from the Salmon Arm SilverBacks. Choose a book or bring your own, upstairs at the Salmon Arm Shaw Centre on Thursday, Jan. 30 from 2:45-4:15 p.m.

Reino Keski-Salmi and Pirate Loppets

The 36th Annual Reino Keski-Salmi Loppet in Salmon Arm’s Larch Hills will take place on Saturday, Jan. 25. This event is ideal for families and friends as it includes recreational and competitive distances for all ages. Details and online registration are at www.SkiLarchHills.ca. Final deadline for online and all registration is Thursday, Jan. 23.

Held Friday, Jan. 31, registration for the Larch Hills Elementary School Pirate Loppet starts at 9:30 a.m. with the loppet starting at 10:30 a.m.

Participants, teachers, chaperones are encouraged to dress in Pirate theme in ski-friendly clothes.

Arrow tag winter league

Organizers of Salmon Arm’s arrow tag winter league are still looking for more players. For more information visit www.bowsmitharchery.com.

