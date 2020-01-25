Sports shorts

Keep up to date with local sporting events and news segments

Bridge

Results for the Cedar Heights Duplicate Bridge Club for Wednesday, Jan. 8.

1st place – Rick Warnecke and Jim Allison

2nd place – Fred Viehoefer and Jane Dale

3rd place – Vicki Coe and Jack Ashenbrenner

The Cedar Heights Duplicate Bridge meets every Monday, play starts at 1 p.m. For more information contact Vicki Coe at 250-675-2141.

Tennis

Mixed doubles open at the Askew Indoor Tennis Centre on February 15 and 16. Entry fee is $40 per person and includes minimum three matches, tennis balls, wine and cheese on Saturday night with prizes. Events include: mixed doubles A, mixed doubles B. Draws will be available Wednesday Feb 12, 6 p.m. Entry deadline February 10.

For more information contact Winston Pain wpwintson2@gmail.com, 250-804-6451 or Bob Langford boblangford100@gmail.com, 250-803-1618.

Cross Country Skiing

Twenty-four Larch Hills Junior Ski Team members raced in the Western Canada Cup the weekend of January 18 and 19 in Whistler. Events included the individual sprint free technique which saw U16 Girls competitor Zara Bucher finish first and Samantha Vukadinovic finishing second in the same category. In the interval start classic Frankie Ayotte placed first in the 2005 boys category, Maggie Beckner also placed first in the 2002 girls.

