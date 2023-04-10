Having defeated the Prince George Spruce Kings in Round 1 of the BCHL Interior Conference playoffs, the Salmon Arm Silverbacks now go up against the Vernon Vipers. (File images)

Spruce Kings fall to Salmon Arm Silverbacks in Round 1 of BCHL playoffs

Round 2 pits Silverbacks against Vernon Vipers

The Salmon Arm Silverbacks will be looking to de-fang the Vernon Vipers in round two of BCHL Interior Conference playoffs.

Round 1 for the Shuswap team concluded at Prince George’s Kopar Memorial Arena on Wednesday, April 5, with a 2-1 win in second overtime of Game 4 versus the Spruce Kings.

Mathiew Bourgault put the ‘Backs on the board early in the first frame with a goal assisted by Liam Steele. At 11:36, the Kings’ Evan Fedele found the back of the Silverbacks’ net.

Despite strong efforts by both teams, the score would remain tied at 1-1 through to second overtime, when a goal by CJ Foley, assisted by Ryan Gillespie, brought the Spruce Kings’ playoff run to an end.

Foley was named the game’s first star. Kings goalie Jordan Fairlie received second star honours, having stopped 47 of 49 shots on net. Third star went to Salmon Arm netminder Matthew Tovell, who stopped 39 out of 40 shots on net.

The night prior, on April 4, the Silverbacks disappointed hometeam fans at Kopar with a 6-2 win versus the Spruce Kings. In the first period, Salmon Arm goals came from Hayden Stavroff and Owen Beckner. The Silverbacks dominated the second frame, with goals from Nathan Mackie, Stavroff and Maddux Martin. Salmon Arm’s final goal of the night was a power-play marker scored early in the third frame by Martin. Mackie, Stavroff and Beckner received first-, second- and third-star honours respectively.

The Silverbacks’ playoff shutout of Prince George puts the Salmon Arm team in line to play their rivals from the North Okanagan, the Vernon Vipers, in Round 2 of playoff action. As of press time, games, dates and times had not yet been announced.

