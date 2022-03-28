Staff at Shuswap Lake Golf Course say course wintered well as 46th season approaches

April 9 will be first day tee-time bookings accepted at South Shuswap course

Shuswap Lake Golf Course General Manager Shawn Jordan makes the first hit of the season at the course driving range. (Photo contributed)

Shuswap Lake Golf Course wintered well, say staff, so April 9 will be the first day for accepting tee time bookings.

Course superintendent Jenn Rozek said great conditions look likely again this season, while general manager Shawn Jordan also expressed enthusiasm.

“Discovering how the grass weathered the winter is one of the most stressful times of year for a golf operations team, and when the superintendent gives a thumbs up, it becomes one of the most exhilarating moments of the season.”

As long as the weather cooperates, the course will host the first rounds of the season in sync with all the golf excitement that Masters weekend brings, stated a media release.

Prior to opening day, the driving range and lesson programs will be available for eager players.

Tony Vogel, CPGA head professional, and the golf course professional team said they’re keen to help golfers of all skill levels, and to assist new players feel comfortable golfing at the driving range or on the course.

Jordan added: “Helping golfers focus on the simplicity of the game, as well as how to exercise their own individual ability effectively, is one of our key objectives this season.”

One change this year local players and members are expected to like will be noticed when they check out the new scorecard and get to the 18th hole – hole 18 is now a par 5.

This year will be the 46th season opening day at Shuswap Lake Golf Course and everyone is invited.

