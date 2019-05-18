Vancouver Whitecaps forward Fredy Montero, left, controls the ball around Sporting Kansas City defender Botond Barath (2) during the first half of an MLS soccer match in Kansas City, Kan., Saturday, May 18, 2019. (AP Photo/Orlin Wagner)

Stoppage-time equalizer gives Whitecaps 1-1 draw versus Sporting KC

Cornelius volleys home late goal for Vancouver

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Derek Cornelius scored in the fourth minute of second-half stoppage time to help the Vancouver Whitecaps pull level for a 1-1 draw against 10-man Sporting Kansas City on Saturday night.

Cornelius tied it for the Whitecaps (3-6-4) with a left-footed volley from near the penalty spot to finish Ali Adnan’s cross.

Sporting KC (2-4-5) took the lead in the 37th minute on Krisztián Németh’s goal, a close-range finish of the rebound off Johnny Russell’s saved attempt. In the 51st minute, Németh was sent off for a reckless challenge against Felipe Martins.

Sporting KC extended its winless streak to seven.

RELATED: Whitecaps fall 1-0 to visiting Atlanta United

The Associated Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter 

Previous story
Montreal researchers create audible hockey puck for visually impaired players

Just Posted

Update: Mother dead, youth in critical condition after carbon monoxide poisoning at Sandy Point Campground

The woman was found unresponsive insider her tent and the youth was taken via air ambulance to hospital

Column: Becoming better prepared for floods and fires

Council Report by Salmon Arm Mayor Alan Harrison

Shuswap woman grateful for innovative breast cancer treatment

Friends and Neighbours by Leah Blain

Salmon Arm man dies in ‘chain reaction of collisions’ on Coquihalla: RCMP

The two accidents near the Coldwater Interchange closed Highway 5 for hours

Body of man who fell on a trail in the Sicamous Creek area recovered

A 19 person team recovered the body from 300 feet down a steep hillside

Kelowna RCMP interrogation video brings home reality in ‘visceral way’: former TRC chairman

Video of Mountie interrogating young Indigenous woman disclosing sexual abuse under fire

The Old Guys reunite to play out spring

Salmon Arm Jazz Club hosts June 13 concert at Nexus

Okanagan adventurer continues motorcycle trip around the world

Vernon local James Leigh recently completed the third of five legs of the journey, travelling through China and Kazakhstan

Riders “step up” their game at Coldstream Equestrian Clinic

Riders from across the Okanagan travelled to Coldstream to train for the 2019 55+ Senior Games, which take place in Kelowna this fall.

Canada’s parole officers say correctional system has reached breaking point

About half of Canada’s federal parole officers work inside penitentiaries and correctional institutions

Montreal researchers create audible hockey puck for visually impaired players

Three years ago, Gilles Ouellet came up with the idea for a puck that makes a continuous sound

Boy, 12, arrested after allegedly pulling a knife on another child at a Surrey park

The child was later released into his parents’ custody as Surrey RCMP continue their investigation

Former Greyhound bus drivers gather in the Okanagan for one last hurrah

Bash kicks off Friday in Penticton and runs until Sunday

ICBC urging drivers to slow down this May long weekend

Speed is number one cause of car crash fatalities: ICBC

Most Read