File photo courtesy of UBC Okanagan Heat athletics

Straight Outta Rutland: UBC Okanagan adds Rutland bastketball star

Prabhtej Deol will join the Heat this upcoming season

The UBC Okanagan Heat men’s basketball team has added a local player to the roster.

Prabhtej Deol has been recruited to play for his hometown university after closing out a successful high school hoops season with the Rutland Voodoos.

The six-foot-four guard, who will look to join the Heat this fall, said both basketball and academics played a part in his post-secondary decision.

“I chose UBCO because it has all the tools I need to succeed on the court and in the classroom as well, I am excited to help bring the Heat a winning mentality on both sides of the floor,” said Deol.

This past season, Deol averaged 30 points a game, along with seven assists and six rebounds, tagged with the nickname “The Real Deol.”

Deol will join UBC’s first-year coach Clay Pottinger when the season starts later this year.

Straight Outta Rutland: UBC Okanagan adds Rutland bastketball star

