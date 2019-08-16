Kelowna’s Megan Osland will play at the 2019 CP Canadian Women’s Open in Aurora, Ont., taking place Aug. 22 to 25. (contributed)

Strong finish on the year a goal for Okanagan golfer

Kelowna’s Megan Osland continues with a test at the 2019 Canadian Women’s Open

The year is gradually wrapping up for Kelowna pro golfer Megan Osland.

After missing the cut at the U.S. Women’s Open by two strokes in May, Osland has foraged on to earn an exemption into the 2019 Canadian Women’s Open at the Magna Golf Club in Aurora, Ont., starting Aug. 19.

The year’s experiences for the Kelowna Senior Secondary graduate have Osland feeling confident ahead of one of the last tours of the year.

“I’m really just excited to get out there, I hear the course is incredible,” she said.

“The U.S. Open earlier this year was a good stepping stone for me.”

“The more I’m out there, the more comfortable I feel…I’m excited for this tournament and feeling comfortable at this level.”

READ MORE: Kelowna golfer heading to U.S. Women’s Open

The missed cut at the open was just one of the few disheartening performances for Osland this year.

As the year wraps up heading into the fall season, the golfer will combine all of those experiences into her next test.

Bouncing back after the unsatisfying finishes is a necessity for her line of work.

“I take it week-by-week. And always look at the positives of each week,” Osland said.

Missing the cut by only two strokes at the U.S. Open was the toughest, but also the most constructive.

“I played well at the Open, and that one hurt a little,” she said.

“I had an amazing experience though, I finished well and beat some bigger names on the tour.”

”I took away so many great things but it definitely would’ve been nice to make the cut.”

READ MORE: Kelowna’s Humphreys misses cut, brushes it off before next challenge

Osland is enjoying some time off and getting some practice in ahead of the open alongside some family friends.

She doesn’t share her trade secrets when practicing but appreciates the relaxing nature of spending time with friends before an upcoming and challenging tournament.

The upcoming Canadian Women’s Open invites 156 of the top LGPA players in the world at the Magna Golf Club, an award-winning course.

To report a typo, email:
newstips@kelownacapnews.com.

@KelownaCapNews
newstips@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Okanagan golf tournament raises $6,995 for YMCA

Just Posted

CSRD backs down on building inspection for Electoral Area D

Residents of Falkland, Silver Creek, Ranchero, Deep Creek largely opposed to service

Decision delayed on Sicamous recycling depot move

Mayor Terry Rysz adamant the depot’s previous location was the right place for it

Emergency crews responding to collision at Highway 1, Balmoral intersection

Intersection has seen “higher than average collision rate over the last decade.”

Update: Traffic flowing again following two-vehicle collision on Highway 1

Emergency services respond to accident between 30th Street and the 22nd Street NE on ramp

Shuswap resident on disability fights BC Hydro smart meter installation

Crown corporation threatens to cut power unless it’s allowed to access, replace analog device

Dashcams are ‘unbiased witness’ when bad things happen to good drivers

The cameras sell for between $200 and $500, and are becoming increasingly popular

Leave them alone: Vancouver Aquarium issues warning after several seal pups ‘disturbed’

Rescue centre staff report seeing more seal pups who’ve been handled inappropriately by humans

Biggest First Nations cultural event in the South Okanagan returns

Third annual powwow at the Penticton Indian Band is this weekend

South Okanagan wildfire stagnant but runs deep

BC Wildfire crews still working on Eagle Bluff blaze

Crash closes Highway 97C near Merritt

A vehicle collision has closed Highway 97 C between Highway 5A and… Continue reading

Community reunites Vernon 5-year-old with missing rocket

Two weeks after a rocket launch went sideways, Henry got his Christmas present back

‘Superpod’ of killer whales spotted off Vancouver Island

Questions of health, food supply still plague dwindling southern resident killer whale population

BC Ferries sets fiscal records: $12M net earnings for the first quarter of fiscal 2020

Ships sailed 700 more round trips compared to 2018

Okanagan residents reminisce over Winfield’s Adventureland

According to the Lake Country Museum, Adventureland was the first park of its kind in the Okanagan

Most Read