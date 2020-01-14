Strong start to season for Salmon Arm Senior Golds basketball team

The Salmon Arm Secondary Senior Golds Boys basketball season is underway with intense play and several victories.
The Golds, who are a triple A team this year, came away with a third-place finish at a tournament in Abbotsford after losing only one game to the Yale Lions.
The Golds fought hard against the 12 other Quad A and Triple A teams, with Steven Hardy out in the first game with a knee injury and Connor Johnson with a broken nose during the last game.
The Golds’ first game was against Sardis Secondary, which ended with a final score of 61-54. Brad Martin received game MVP and added 13 points. Darian Sundby contributed 19 points and Leyton Boyd brought in another 15 points.
For their second game, the Golds faced the hometown Yale Lions. The home team proved to be exceptional three-point shooters, winning 98-64. Despite the Gold’s loss, Matthew Paiement was named game MVP bringing in 16 points. Darian Sundby contributed 15 points and Connor Johnson brought in another 11 points.
Next, the Golds played the Kelowna Owls B team and took the lead from the start, going on to win the game 70-56. Many Golds players contributed in the offense scoring, with Paiement picking up 19 points, Leyton Boyd 12 points and Brad Martin 11 points. Harold Valentin was named MVP for the game and Darian Sundby won MVP for the tournament with consistent defense and exceptional shooting throughout.
The Golds are to host their home tournament this weekend, Jan. 17-18. The team’s first game will be held Friday, Jan. 17 at 2 p.m. against Vernon Christian School.
