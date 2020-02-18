BASKETBALL CHAMPIONSHIPS Jacqueline Mansiere of the Summerland Secondary School senior girls Rockets basketball team reaches for the ball during a game against Fulton during the Okanagan Valley AA Championships. The Rockets won the tournament and will now head to the Provincials. (John Arendt - Summerland Review)

Summerland basketball team advances to Provincials

Summerland senior girls team wins regional meet, will compete in Langley

The Summerland Secondary School senior girls Rockets basketball team will compete in the Provincials, now that the team has won the AA Valley Championships.

Summerland hosted the championships Feb. 13 to 15.

Only one provincial berth was available during the tournament.

The team was led by valley MVP Laska Hughes.

The team won two games over Merritt and then faced Fulton in the finals.

In the semifinals. Hughes sparked an early run as the Rockets dominated the Merritt team and earned a 70-14 win.

Captain Aly Robinson, assistant captain Lexi Corday and Brinay Burdick had double-digit scoring during the game, while Karrah Roelfsema contributed six points.

In the finals, Hughes helped the team to a 40-17 halftime lead.

Hughes, Burdick and Robinson each contributed multiple pints as the team had eight three-pointers in the first half.

Tayla Ingram, a Grade 10 student, contributed 15 points, most of which came on the fast break.

Jacqueline Mansiere added 12 points, while Navi Hughes and Alyssa Mullin also contributed.

Jaina Stockman was a defender and rebounder.

Corday, Burdick and Robinson were named to the Valley First All Star team.

The team’s record this season has been 17 wins and four losses, and the Rockets were ranked in 10th place provincially heading into the valley championships.

The provincial championships will be held at the Langley Events Centre Feb. 26 to 29.

