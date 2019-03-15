CURLING TEAM A team of curling firefighters recently won the B.C. Firefighters Curling Championships and will now advance to the Canadian Firefighters Curling Association championships in Kelowna March 16 to 23. From left are B.C. director Rick Euper, skip Dean Thulin, third Ken Dawson, second Rob Robinson and lead Kevin Maxwell. The curlers represent the Summerland, Campbell River and Langford Fire Departments. (Photo submitted)

Summerland firefighter to compete in national curling tournament

Canadian Firefighters Curling Association championships will be held in Kelowna this weekend

A Summerland curler will participate on the British Columbia team at the Canadian Firefighters Curling Association championships in Kelowna this month.

The series, at the Kelowna Curling Club, begins March 16 and continues until March 23.

Summerland’s deputy fire chief, Rob Robinson and his teammates skip Dean Thulin (Campbell River), third Ken Dawson (Campbell River) and lead Kevin Maxwell (Langford) will be representing B.C. at the event.

This is the eighth time Robinson has been to Canadian championships as part of the B.C. team and he has travelled all over the country to championships since 2008.

Each time he has received tremendous support from the municipality of Summerland and local businesses.

Because the event is so close to home this year, Robinson and his wife Michelle have been assisting with planning.

Every year organizers put together activities and excursions for the guests of the teams competing so Michelle Robinson took on that job for this year’s event.

On March 20, she is bringing the curlers to Summerland for a day in an effort to showcase the community and give back for all the support they have given the B.C. team over the years.

The group will be bused down from Kelowna that morning will start their day with a talk by Gerry Conrad of the Kettle Valley Railway Society about the steam railway and the trestle.

RELATED: Robinson competing at curling tourney

RELATED: Summerland hosts bonspiel for young curlers

After that, the group will visit Summerland Sweets for a tour of their facility and a sampling of treats and the fruit wines from Sleeping Giant.

From there, they will make their way to Dirty Laundry Winery for a special tasting of their wines on the patio and to take in the amazing view and of course the story behind the winery itself.

Historic Zias Stonehouse Restaurant is hosting the group for lunch and they will finish up with some free time to wander around downtown and visit the local shops before they leave.

To report a typo, email:
news@summerlandreview.com.


news@summerlandreview.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Former Silverback drafted to Detroit Red Wings
Next story
Kelowna Chiefs win division finals

Just Posted

Coalition cooks up plan to bring Syrian refugee families to Salmon Arm

Delicious mix of Middle Eastern foods to be served at April 6 fundraiser

Fire destroys home belonging to North Okanagan woman under BC SPCA investigation

No one was injured in the fire near Vernon, all animals were OK

Contaminants seeping into Shuswap Lake remains a concern

Environmental groups argue new agriculture regs don’t go far enough, fast enough

Schools to be tested for radon gas

School District #83 says testing precautionary, to determine if any action is needed

A look at the Shuswap’s $4,800 pie on Pi Day

Presenting Ken and Debbie Nielsen’s award-winning ginger-pear pie

Mass shootings at New Zealand mosques kill 49; 1 man charged

One man was arrested and charged with murder in what appeared to be a carefully planned racist attack

Talk to break down nuts and bolts of solar power

TRU’s Dr. Michael Mehta to speak at free Salmon Arm event on April 2

Da Silva Vineyards and Winery raising money for Penticton youth centre

Winery accepting donations instead of tasting fees during month of March

Rock show in the South Okanagan cancelled

Western Canadian leg of rock show cancelled, including in Penticton at South Okanagan Events Centre

Quebec City Muslim worshippers condemn fatal New Zealand mosque attacks

Police in many cities across the country said they were stepping up patrols around places of worship

Summerland firefighter to compete in national curling tournament

Canadian Firefighters Curling Association championships will be held in Kelowna this weekend

B.C. high school student arrested after gun photo posted to Snapchat

Charges are being considered against the student at David Thompson Secondary in Invermere

Kelowna Chiefs win division finals

Junior B team earns 4-2 win against Summerland Steam

PHOTOS: Students worldwide skip class to demand action on climate

Friday’s rallies in more than 100 countries were one of the biggest international actions yet

Most Read