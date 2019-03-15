Summerland firefighter to compete in national curling tournament

Canadian Firefighters Curling Association championships will be held in Kelowna this weekend

CURLING TEAM A team of curling firefighters recently won the B.C. Firefighters Curling Championships and will now advance to the Canadian Firefighters Curling Association championships in Kelowna March 16 to 23. From left are B.C. director Rick Euper, skip Dean Thulin, third Ken Dawson, second Rob Robinson and lead Kevin Maxwell. The curlers represent the Summerland, Campbell River and Langford Fire Departments. (Photo submitted)

A Summerland curler will participate on the British Columbia team at the Canadian Firefighters Curling Association championships in Kelowna this month.

The series, at the Kelowna Curling Club, begins March 16 and continues until March 23.

Summerland’s deputy fire chief, Rob Robinson and his teammates skip Dean Thulin (Campbell River), third Ken Dawson (Campbell River) and lead Kevin Maxwell (Langford) will be representing B.C. at the event.

This is the eighth time Robinson has been to Canadian championships as part of the B.C. team and he has travelled all over the country to championships since 2008.

Each time he has received tremendous support from the municipality of Summerland and local businesses.

Because the event is so close to home this year, Robinson and his wife Michelle have been assisting with planning.

Every year organizers put together activities and excursions for the guests of the teams competing so Michelle Robinson took on that job for this year’s event.

On March 20, she is bringing the curlers to Summerland for a day in an effort to showcase the community and give back for all the support they have given the B.C. team over the years.

The group will be bused down from Kelowna that morning will start their day with a talk by Gerry Conrad of the Kettle Valley Railway Society about the steam railway and the trestle.

RELATED: Robinson competing at curling tourney

RELATED: Summerland hosts bonspiel for young curlers

After that, the group will visit Summerland Sweets for a tour of their facility and a sampling of treats and the fruit wines from Sleeping Giant.

From there, they will make their way to Dirty Laundry Winery for a special tasting of their wines on the patio and to take in the amazing view and of course the story behind the winery itself.

Historic Zias Stonehouse Restaurant is hosting the group for lunch and they will finish up with some free time to wander around downtown and visit the local shops before they leave.

To report a typo, email:

news@summerlandreview.com.



news@summerlandreview.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.