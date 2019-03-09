Summerland Steam defeat Kelowna Chiefs in playoff action

Best of seven division final series continues with game in Kelowna on Saturday

The Summerland Steam defeated the Kelowna Chiefs in a 2-1 decision on Friday evening.

The game, at the Rutland Arena in Kelowna, was the first of a best of seven division final series between the two Junior B teams.

The first period was scoreless.

In the second period, the Steam opened scoring at 18:40 when Lane French scored on a power play, assisted by Tyson Conroy and Cairo Rogers.

In the third period, the Steam reinforced the lead with a goal by Cody Swan and assisted by French at 3:42.

Kelowna responded with a power play goal by Kayson Gallant and assisted by Devin Sutton with 53 seconds remaining.

Summerland goaltender Jared Breitkreuz had a busy night in net as the Chiefs took 44 shots on goal. By comparison, Summerland had 25 shots on goal.

In regular season play, the Chiefs finished in first place in the Okanagan/Shuswap Conference: Okanagan Division in the Kootenay International Junior Hockey League, while the Steam finished in second place.

In division semifinal action, the Chiefs defeated the fourth-place Osoyoos Coyotes in four games while the Steam defeated the third-place Princeton Posse in five games.

The next game in the playoff series is on Saturday, March 9 at the Rutland Arena in Kelowna. Puck drop is at 7 p.m.

