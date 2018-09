Game is Sept. 15 at 7 p.m. at the Chase — Art Holding Memorial Arena

The Summerland Steam will travel to Chase to face the Heat in Junior B hockey action on Saturday.

The game begins at 7 p.m. at the Chase — Art Holding Memorial Arena.

At present, the Steam have a record of one win and one loss.

The Heat have one loss in regular season hockey action.

