Summerland Steam to play exhibition games on weekend

Junior B team to face Osoyoos Coyotes on Friday and Saturday

The Summerland Steam will play two exhibition games this weekend before moving into regular season hockey action.

On Friday, the Steam will host the Osoyoos Coyotes, with the game beginning at 7:30 p.m.

Then on Saturday, the Steam will travel to Osoyoos to face the Coyotes at the Sun Bowl Arena. The game begins at 7:35 p.m.

Regular season hockey action begins on Friday, Sept. 13, when the Steam will host the Kelowna Chiefs. The game begins at 7:30 p.m.

On Saturday, Sept. 14, the Steam will host the North Okanagan Knights. Game time is 7:30 p.m.

So far this year, the Steam have had two exhibition games.

On Friday, Aug. 30, the Steam and the Kelowna Chiefs played to a 3-3 tie at the Rutland Arena.

On Saturday, Aug. 31, the Steam lost 4-2 to the Chiefs on home ice.

