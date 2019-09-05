Summerland Steam to play exhibition games on weekend

Junior B team to face Osoyoos Coyotes on Friday and Saturday

The Summerland Steam will play two exhibition games this weekend before moving into regular season hockey action.

On Friday, the Steam will host the Osoyoos Coyotes, with the game beginning at 7:30 p.m.

Then on Saturday, the Steam will travel to Osoyoos to face the Coyotes at the Sun Bowl Arena. The game begins at 7:35 p.m.

READ ALSO: New coach, general manager for Summerland Steam

READ ALSO: Summerland Steam players honoured at awards ceremony

Regular season hockey action begins on Friday, Sept. 13, when the Steam will host the Kelowna Chiefs. The game begins at 7:30 p.m.

On Saturday, Sept. 14, the Steam will host the North Okanagan Knights. Game time is 7:30 p.m.

So far this year, the Steam have had two exhibition games.

On Friday, Aug. 30, the Steam and the Kelowna Chiefs played to a 3-3 tie at the Rutland Arena.

On Saturday, Aug. 31, the Steam lost 4-2 to the Chiefs on home ice.

To report a typo, email:
news@summerlandreview.com.


news@summerlandreview.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Canadian wheelchair basketball teams secure spots in Tokyo 2020 Paralympics

Just Posted

Salmon Arm council chips in for Canada Day fireworks cost overrun

Paying for tug more than expected, recommended budget for fireworks next year is $17,000

Sicamous launches poll on recycling services location

The district opposed moving the depot in June and now wants to hear the public’s views.

Salmon Arm lacrosse player helps team claim bronze at national tournament

His team went into the three-day Toronto tournament considered the underdogs

Salmon Arm’s open tennis tournament ‘resounding success’

Kamloops, Prince George, Vernon, Kamloops figure promimently in the results

Update: Wildfire service crews respond to spot fires south of Salmon Arm

Crews also make further progress on Kingfisher Creek fire near Sicamous.

VIDEO: Hurricane Dorian headed to the Maritimes, Quebec

Canadian Hurricane Centre says storm expected this weekend as Category 1 or strong tropical storm

2 detained by Vernon RCMP for ‘very real’ looking paintball gun

Two men were detained, issued a verbal warning for paintball gun, weapons complaint

Former B.C. Mountie charged with seven counts of breach of trust

BC Prosecution Service announced the charges have been approved

Summerland Steam to play exhibition games on weekend

Junior B team to face Osoyoos Coyotes on Friday and Saturday

Crews tackling multiple ‘spot-sized’ fires near Princeton, Merritt

Spot-sized wildfires measure less than 0.01 hectares or 10 x 10 meters

South Okanagan crews battling multiple wildfires from lightning strikes

Most of the fires are listed as spot-sized, meaning less than 0.01 hectares in size or 10 x 10 meters

Kelowna company apologizes for vulgar sign after vandalism

The questionable sign was only up for a brief period of time, according to Mission Group

COLUMN: ‘Only one green in the crayon box’

Discovering the Japanese concept of Shinrin-yoku or ‘Forest Bathing’

Professional degrees cost the most, but bring in the highest salaries: Stats Canada

Masters of business administration remain the most expensive graduate programs

Most Read