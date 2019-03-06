Summerland swimmers excel at provincial level

ORCA swimmers bring home nine medals, 14 top 10 finishes, and 40 personal best times

It was a rare cold snowy weekend on the coast, but inside the Vancouver Aquatic Centre but the swimming was anything but cold.

Six Summerland Orca athletes qualified for the Swim BC Age Group Provincial Championships Feb. 22 to 24, and returned with nine medals, 14 top 10 finishes, and 40 personal best times.

The Summerland swimmers were Payton Mitchell; 10; Taryn Weatherhead, 10), Gordon Widdis, 11; Dezi Ducheck, 11; Casey McDermid, 12 and Emily Jell, 12.

Weatherhead led the charge winning three gold medals, two silvers and one bronze in the female 10 and under category as teammate Dezi Ducheck added one gold and one silver for the male 11 and under category.

Weatherhead dominated the marquee 100m Freestyle event from the outside lane winning in a time of 1:09.38 over a full second in front of the silver medallist.

RELATED: Summerland swimmers place high at provincials

RELATED: Orcas excel on weekend

Meanwhile, Ducheck had to come from behind for his gold medal in the 100m Butterfly, passing his competitors with less than 10m to the finish, posting a time of 1:12.70, just a few tenths faster than the second-place finisher.

Both times were under club records.

“The Swim BC Provincials are the highest level of competition for these young athletes,” said head coach Delano Ducheck, “and B.C. is one of the toughest swim provinces in Canada. I can guarantee there is a future Olympic swimmer who took part in the competition, probably several, the question is who will take all these racing experiences and build off them in the next decade to 15 years.”

With 39 teams and more than 450 pre-teen athletes, the Swim BC Provincials saw several provincial and national records attained.

Summerland swimmers did not earn any provincial or national records but four athletes broke a combined 16 club records.

At provincial and national level competitions, the Summerland team joins forces with Kelowna Aquajets to form a high-performance team called Kelowna Westside Integrated Club.

The opportunity allows the athletes to be part of a bigger organization for training and competition purposes, and many friendships also blossom along the way.

One of these fusions was the K.W.I.C. 11 and under relay team, who brought home a silver medal in the 4×50 Freestyle event.

The team consisted of two Kelowna and two Summerland members: Dezi Ducheck, Gordon Widdis, Scott Watson and Aiden Kirk.

In an exciting race, Kirk from the K.W.I.C. team came from 10m behind to almost win the event in the last few meters.

The K.W.I.C. team finished seventh overall in the team standings and topped the Okanagan region with their performances.

“To have so many fast and young swimmers coming out from our little community pool is quite remarkable,” said Ducheck, “I’m proud of all of them. They are true competitors.”

With more than 100 competitive and learn-to-swim athletes in ORCA, Summerland swimmers have more meets to look forward to, including the 13 and over provincials in Kamloops March 7 to 10 and the Summerland Jamboree on Sunday, March 10.

The Summerland Jamboree will be first Orca hosted swim meet of any level in over ten years and will feature entry level swimmers competing in all four Olympic strokes. There will be teams from the Okanagan and Kootenay taking part on March 10 between 1 and 4 p.m.

To report a typo, email:
news@summerlandreview.com.


news@summerlandreview.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
B.C. rink in position to advance at Brier
Next story
Column: Video crew blown away by local ski community

Just Posted

Update: Investigation not related to missing persons

Salmon Arm RCMP confirm ongoing investigation at Grandview Bench Road property

Birdshot and pallet fire, vandals leave mess for snowmobile club

Salmon Arm Snowblazers hope education will help deter aggressive behaviour

Curbside waste, recycling collection considered for South Shuswap

CSRD issues survey seeks residents’ opinions on weekly collection of garbage, bi-weekly recycling

Man with violent past arrested by Okanagan RCMP

Cody Pelletier had previously been behind bars for manslaughter of a teen in Surrey

Province green lights Green Canoe Cannabis

Canoe store first of five supported by the city to receive provincial approval

It’s begining to look a lot like spring in the Okanagan-Shuswap

It’s looking up weather wise, as the snow begins to melt and sunny skies in the forecast

Free Kelowna pancakes will support Children’s Miracle Network

All IHOP restaurants will participate in the annual event

Enter the Water Dome: Reviewing ideas for fighting wildfires

The BC Wildfire Service (BCWS) is in Kamloops at a symposium this week

Repairs on Okanagan Safe Harbour begin

The harbour, that was damaged in 2017 is now being repaired by the Regional District of Central Okanagan

B.C. officers to protest violence against prison guards

Officers will gather for a rally at Surrey Pretrial Centre on Friday

Okanagan College students capture silver medal at competition

Second year students took home second place at a pitching competition in Vancouver

Tourism Kelowna receives provincial recognition

Tourism Kelowna receives award for provincial industry excellence

Kelowna man wins $1 million in Lotto 6/49

Ross Kulak was the big winner

Garage Groov trio to perform in Summerland

Concert on Feb. 15 is part of a series at Summerland Arts and Cultural Centre

Most Read