Summerland to hold cross-country races Sept. 29

Trail races will be held at Summerland Rodeo Grounds

CROSS-COUNTRY RUN Cross-country races will be held at the Summerland Rodeo Grounds on Sept. 29. There are two races that day, with a 7.4-kilometre course and a 3.2-kilometre course. (Summerland Review file photo)

The annual Summerland Sweets 7.4-kilometre and TriPower 3.2-kilometre trail races are set for Sept, 29 by the Kettle Valley Steam Railway and the Summerland Rodeo Grounds.

Both forested cross-country runs begin and finish by the Trans Canada Trail entrance next to the rodeo grounds.

The 7.4-kilometre run follows the trail for 3.5 kilometre before turning sharply right onto an undulating single track trail that brings runners up and over several hills then back to the finish line.

The 3.2-kilometre run takes participants 1.5 kilometres down the trail, also looping back toward the start.

Runners in both races will experience Summerland’s rural autumn splendour climbing up the aptly named “Pine Cone Alley” hill, running through a picturesque Conkle Mountain meadow, then up the short but sandy “Vertical Beach” before a wide open run to the finish.

“This event is special because of its community spirit and beautiful setting,” say Michael and Melissa Berrisford, co-race directors. “Many families embrace the event year after year.”

Participants will be welcomed to the finish line by race announcer Steve King.

The race is sponsored by Summerland Sweets and Summerland’s Sleeping Giant Fruit Winery. Sleeping Giant fruit wine and Summerland Sweets treats for age group winners as well as some draw prizes and locally grown apples await participants post-race.

Runners can register in advance at www.zone4.ca Entry is $8 for the 3.2-kilometre and $12 for the 7.4-kilometre run.

Day of race registration is available 8:30 to 9:30 a.m. at the race site.

For more information, or to volunteer, email Michael Berrisford at mikeeco@telus.net.

