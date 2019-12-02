Summerland volleyball team places eighth in provincial

Senior girls team had been ranked 10th going into tournament

The Summerland Secondary School senior girls Rockets volleyball team finished competing in the B.C. AA Sr. Girls Provincial Championships this weekend, finishing eighth out of 20 teams in the tournament.

Summerland had been ranked 10th going into the tournament.

The Summerland team also won the most sportsmanlike team award as voted by the officials.

Team captain Brooklyn Parliament won a second team all-star award.

In order to qualify for provincials, the team had to finish in the top two in the South Okanagan, where they placed first, and finish in the top two in the Valley Championships (Merrit, Kamloops, South Okanagan, Central Okanagan, and North Okanagan), where they came second.

