Super swimmers lead North Okanagan in B.C. Games medal haul

Para swimmers Senna Entner of Vernon (left) and Brea Duncan of Armstrong won 10 medals between them at the B.C. Summer Games in Prince George. Duncan pocketed six gold and Entner collected four silver medals. (Facebook photo) Vernon’s Sierra Munroe rows to a bronze medal at the B.C. Summer Games in Prince George. (Contributed) Coldstream’s Jonas Masys (front) won gold by more than six seconds in his single sculls rowing race at the B.C. Summer Games in Prince George. (Contributed) Sierra Munroe of Vernon (right) won bronze in rowing at the B.C. Summer Games in Prince George.(Contributed)

Armstrong Para swimmer Brea Duncan returned from the provincial summer swimming championships in Vancouver earlier in July with six medals from the six events she swam in. She brought home four silver and two bronze medals, missing out on gold.

A trip north changed all that.

Duncan won another six medals – all gold in colour – in her six races at the B.C. Summer Games in Prince George.

She won the 50-metre freestyle, boys/girls 50/100m backstroke, 50/100m breaststroke, 50/100m butterfly, 100m free and the 150/200m individual medley.

Fellow Para swimmer Senna Entner of Vernon also needs to make room on her wall after her results in Prince George. Sentner won four medals, all silver, in the 100m free; 50/100m butterfly; 50/100m backstroke; and 50/100m breaststroke.

She just missed a fifth medal, placing fourth in the 50m free.

Duncan and Sentner led the North Okanagan contingent’s medal haul, which, according to the B.C. Games results website, included seven gold medals, eight silver and six bronze.

Coldstream’s Jonas Masys won rowing gold in the M1X 1,000m race with a time of three minutes 36.6 seconds, more than six seconds ahead of the silver medalist. He was part of the 15-person Zone 2 rowing team which also included athletes from Vernon and Salmon Arm.

Sierra Munroe (14) won a bronze medal in the U17 Women Single Scull race, with a time of 4:26.3.

The U17 Men Double Scull crew from the Vernon Rowing and Dragon Boat Club – Nolan Stiven (16) and Cole O’Connor (14) – crossed the A Final finish line second at 3:41.2, scoring the silver.

Vernon U19 Crews – Women Pair Elena Masyte (17) / Molly Caldwell (17), and Men Pair Kaden O’Connor (17) / Parker Munroe (17) were fourth in their races.

Anna Melvin of Armstrong won silver on the track in the girls 4 x 100m relay, teaming up with three athletes from Kelowna. Melvin was ninth in the girls javelin.

Aidan McWhinney of Coldstream captured silver along with two teammates from Prince George in triathlon’s mixed super sprint relay. McWhinney, individually, placed fifth in the boys 16-17 triathlon and F1 triathlon race, and was sixth in aquathon (run, swim, run).

The Thompson-Okanagan Zone boys volleyball team won silver. The lineup included Cash Riemersma of Armstrong, Carter Gislason and Micah Snobelen of Coldstream and Jason Pope of Vernon.

Special Olympian Danielle Pechet of Vernon was a double-bronze winner in track and field. She was third in the 800m run and the shotput. Pechet was fourth in the long jump, fifth in the 100- and 400-m races, and sixth in the 200m.

Max Wright from Vernon took bronze in triathlon’s boys 16-17 aquathon race. He teamed up with competitors from Prince George and Prince Rupert to place 10th in the mixed super sprint relay, placed sixth in the boys 16-17 sprint and F1 triathlon and was 10th in the duathlon.

The Zone 2 girls five-on-five basketball team won bronze. The lineup includes head coach Warren Cullum and players Chloe Collins, Addison Janke and Aleeya Ouch, all of Vernon.

The zone boys soccer team placed third. Liam Mallow of Vernon was on the roster.

Vernon softball players KC Miller and Nolan Wilson helped the Kootenays zone win the bronze medal.

Other games results by city include:

ARMSTRONG

Kohen Pounder, Waylen Stowards, boys box lacrosse, fourth;

Alexis Luttmerding, Allyson McAvoy, girls softball, fourth;

Ila Isaac, girls high jump, sixth;

COLDSTREAM

Mya Koleba, girls rugby, fifth;

Addison Bishop, girls volleyball, fifth;

Molly Caldwell, Elena Masyte, girls rowing, U19 W2 2,000m, fourth;

ENDERBY

Jace Wasyliw, boys box lacrosse, fourth;

Avadawn Hawrys, Georgia Rands, girls softball, fourth;

GRINDROD

Devan Lansdowne, girls javelin, 10th;

LUMBY

Micah Davyduke, boys baseball, fifth;

VERNON

Ashley Yuson, girls 3-on-3 basketball (teammates from Salmon Arm, Kelowna and Kamloops), fifth;

Charlotte Routley, Sadie Scott, girls 3-on-3 basketball (teammates from Blind Bay, Salmon Arm, Kelowna), seventh;

Analiese Verburgh, girls artistic swimming, AG 16-17 figures, seventh;

Jordan Harrington, Kaleb Murray, Dariusz Szwed, Wylder Wigeland, Reid Williamson, boys baseball, fifth;

Cole Gartner, Aiden Wattie, boys box lacrosse, fourth;

Parker Munroe, Kaden O’Connor, rowing, U19 boys M2 2,000m, fourth;

Julia Russell, girls swimming, 25th, 200m individual medly;

Mollie English, Kianna Gardner, Devyn Hildebrand, Kaydence Kitzul, Lacey Saville and head coach Troy Lorenson, girls volleyball, fifth.

