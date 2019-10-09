The annual Ski Swap is Oct. 19 at the Vernon Recreation Centre. (Morning Star file photo)

Swap gets Okanagan skiers and boarders in gear

Vernon Ski Club fundraiser goes Oct. 19

With snow sticking at Silver Star and even some lower elevations, skiers and boarders are gearing up for winter.

The Interior’s largest Ski Swap gets underway Saturday, Oct. 19 at the Vernon Recreation Centre (3310 37th Ave.) from 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m.

The event will fill the venue with new and used equipment and clothing, including downhill, snowboard and cross country.

Along with offering mountain enthusiasts a deal, the event supports the Vernon Ski Club.

“The Vernon Ski Club is a non-profit organization and the Vernon Ski Swap is our big annual fund raising event,” said Ross Blankley, volunteer. “We appreciate your support!”

Those wanting to consign can bring their items to the rec centre Friday, Oct. 18 from 3:30-7 p.m.

Consignment tickets are $2 each at the door. Payouts take place Saturday from 12:30-3 p.m.

Any items and funds left past 3 p.m. Saturday become property of the Vernon Ski Club.

Old and unsafe equipment will be refused.

