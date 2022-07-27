Swim, run, cycle: Registration open for returning White Lake Triathlon

A group of sprint swimmers hit the water in the White Lake Triathlon held Sept. 12, 2021. Around 70 people competed in the event which raised $1,400 for the community. (Gavin Ritson photo)

If you enjoy swimming, cycling or running, the White Lake Triathlon may be for you.

This outdoor community event returns for its fourth year on Sept. 11 and is open to people of all skill levels.

Participants can either swim, bike or run as part of a team, or take part in all three events.

Organizer Sarah Zuidhof explained the goal of the race is to promote physical activity among families and community members, from beginners to those who want to compete. She noted three White Lake moms will be participating on a try-tri team, while their daughters will be taking part on two other teams.

“This is what the triathlon is all about,” said Zuidhof.

Proceeds from last year’s triathlon went towards purchasing new sports equipment for the White Lake Community Park, and to expanding the White Lake disc golf course.

This year, the event will feature a sprint triathlon and a shorter try-tri race. The sprint triathlon will consist of a 750-metre swim, a 21-kilometre bike ride and a 5-km run. The try-tri route will be approximately half the length.

The swim portion of both triathlons will be an out-and-back course just off-shore in White Lake’s bright blue water. After the swim, sprint triathlon participants will set off on a round-trip cycle which will take them down White Lake Road to the Balmoral corner before travelling on highway frontage roads to the turnaround point near the Carlin Hall, and then back to the start point using the other branch of White Lake Road. Try-tri cyclists will ride just under 5 km down White Lake Road before turning around and riding back. After getting off their bikes, triathletes will run towards White Lake Provincial Park, turn around after the appropriate distance and run back to the finish line.

For those daunted by the prospect of the full triathlon, Zuidhof said teams are welcome to split up the legs between two or three team members. Registration is capped at 100 participants, including teams.

There has been lots of interest in the triathlon but plenty of registration spaces remain open, said Zuidhof.

Adult entry fees are $60 for the sprint triathlon and $45 for the try-tri. Team entries for both race lengths are $35 per team member. Youths 17 and under can register for $20 for the sprint triathlon, the try-tri or team.

Triathlon organizers are grateful to their local sponsors who are supporting this event.

For more information, visit whitelaketriathlon.com or by contact Aron at aronzuidhof@gmail.com.

