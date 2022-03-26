(Photo - Brittany Webster)

(Photo - Brittany Webster)

Syilx wins both championships at Junior All-Native Basketball Tournament in Kelowna

The boys and the girls teams went a combined 11-0

It was a historic afternoon at Kelowna Secondary School on Friday (March 25) as both the boys and girls U17 Syilx basketball teams won gold at the Junior All-Native Basketball Tournament.

The boys team won the championship by beating the Prince Rupert Strikers 69-63. Throughout the tournament, Syilx dominated the field, going 5-0 and outscoring their opponents 427-297.

For the girls team, they beat the Tseshaht Pride in the finals 66-50. The finals was a rematch of the first semi-final in which Syilx also beat the Pride to reach the championship game. The girls went 6-0 in the tournament, outscoring their opponents 420-259.

65 teams and nearly 900 athletes over four divisions took part in the week-long tournament. It was Kelowna’s first time hosting the tournament since 2017.

READ MORE: All-Native basketball tourney takes off in Kelowna

All Native Basketball TournamentKelowna

Salmon Arm’s ‘Mr. Hockey’ recognized by BC Hockey for his officiating contributions
B.C. man denied refund on Canucks tickets after ‘surprise’ COVID-19 cancellations

