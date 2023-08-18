Ben McKinnon (left) and Marcus Janovsky were two of the 20 Team BC players that helped win silver at the 2023 Baseball Canada Cup. (White Rock Tritons Baseball)

Ben McKinnon (left) and Marcus Janovsky were two of the 20 Team BC players that helped win silver at the 2023 Baseball Canada Cup. (White Rock Tritons Baseball)

Team BC athletes win silver at Baseball Canada Cup

The U17 squad lost to Team Ontario 11-8 in final match of Saskatchewan tournament

Less than a month after the Canada Cup Women’s International Softball Championship wrapped up in Surrey, the country’s baseball players got their chance to shine at the 2023 Baseball Canada Cup in Saskatchewan.

READ MORE: Team Japan takes gold at Canada Cup softball tournament in Surrey

This U17 tournament featured teams from each of the 10 provinces, with Team BC being slotted into the A pool alongside teams from Nova Scotia, Ontario, and Saskatchewan.

Among the 20 Team BC players were four Maple Ridge stars – right-fielder Evan Dugdale, pitcher Carter Germain, catcher Keegan Drinkle, and pitcher Owen Fernandes.

READ ALSO: Maple Ridge sends 4 baseball stars to Western Canada scouting camp

The tournament started with a tough loss for the B.C. squad, with them being on the wrong end of a 5-3 match against Team Ontario.

But the players regrouped and were able to come back the next day to win both games in their double-header against Team Nova Scotia, with Dugdale being responsible for two of the 12 Team BC runs in the second win of the day.

On Saturday, the team was edged out by Saskatchewan in their first matchup, suffering an 11-8 loss. But the rematch later that day was much more successful for Team BC, largely thanks to the pitching efforts of Fernandes, who held the Saskatchewan players to one run while notching seven strikeouts to secure a 6-1 win.

READ ALSO: Ridge Meadows Royals win College Prep provincial championship

The last match before the playoffs saw Team BC once again going up against Saskatchewan. The B.C. boys stacked up the runs, including one from Fernandes, leading to an 8-5 victory over the home team that put Team BC into the gold medal match against Team Ontario.

The batting skills were on full display for both teams in the finals, with eight different B.C. players scoring runs. Unfortunately, Ontario proved to be just too much for Team BC, forcing the B.C. squad to settle for a silver-medal finish after the 11-8 loss.

The U18 National Championships and U13 Western Championships are currently underway, with both B.C. teams expected to wrap up their games on Aug. 20.

Have a story tip? Email: brandon.tucker@mapleridgenews.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

BaseballHigh school sports

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
THE MOJ: Elks finally win one, and other late summer football ponderings

Just Posted

Fire burns in Glenmore on Aug. 18. (Facebook)
Interior Health evacuates senior facilites due to Kelowna/West Kelonwa fires

Mats and blankets greet wildfire evacuees at the ESS reception centre at Kal Tire Place in Vernon. (Jennifer Smith - Morning Star)
Vernon ESS Reception Centre closed, will take in evacuees Saturday morning

The B.C.Wildfire Service has listed a new fire east of Enderby, near Brash Creek, as of 3:30 p.m. Friday, Aug. 18. The fire is estimated at 0.009 hectares in size, listed as under control, and is believed to be human-caused. (BCWS map)
Human-caused wildfire east of Enderby under control

Regional District of North Okanagan map shows affected Grindrod Water Utility customers now on precautionary boil water notice. (RDNO photo)
Grindrod water customers on precautionary boil notice