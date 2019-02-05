Team BC uniforms will include a totem puzzle pin for all athletes

A total of 251 B.C. athletes will sport the ceremonial winter gear at the Games

Team BC has unveiled the ceremonial uniforms its athletes will sport at the 2019 Canada Winter Games in Red Deer from Feb. 15 to Mar. 3.

In a release Tuesday, Team BC announced the uniforms will include jackets, shirts, toques, mittens and a scarf designed by Victoria-based Indigenous contemporary artist Jamin Zuroski.

Zuroski, who won a province-wide competition to design a logo for Team BC in 2014 and designed custom art for the 2017 Canada Games in Winnipeg, has also put his design skills toward a totem puzzle pin for athletes, coaches and support staff.

The winter gear will be worn by 251 B.C. athletes going to the Games, accompanied by 46 coaches, 29 managers and technical support staff, and 23 mission staff.

Team BC also announced its delegation will be led into the opening ceremony by flag bearer and men’s hockey team forward Finlay Williams.

A North Vancouver native, Williams was drafted 54th overall in the 2018 Western Hockey League entry draft and is currently the assistant captain for his Burnaby Winter Club Academy Midget Prep team.

Off the ice, Williams is an honour roll student and volunteers at Covenant House organizing donations for at-risk kids in Vancouver, the release said.

“I’ve really wanted to make this team for a long time. It means a lot to me and my family. It’s an event that’s bigger than hockey,” said Williams.

“I just want to say to all of my teammates in hockey and outside of hockey to be grateful and make the best of every opportunity at the Games!”

Olympic medallist in bobsleigh in 2018 and Canada Summer Games 2005 alumnus Justin Kripps will serve as the honourary team captain.

At the 2015 Canada Winter Games in Prince George, Team BC finished third behind Quebec (141 medals) and Ontario (111 medals) with 88 medals. Of those, 12 were gold, 34 were silver and 33 were bronze.

Teams from Canada’s 13 provinces and territories will compete in 21 sports at the Games.



