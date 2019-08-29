Jennifer Salling celebrates after a two-run shot Wednesday evening against Puerto Rico. (WBSC video screengrab)

Team Canada step closer to Olympics after beating Puerto Rico

‘Super Round’ games to be played tomorrow at South Surrey’s Softball City

Team Canada was put to the test for the first time at the Americas Olympic Softball Qualifier Wednesday evening at South Surrey’s Softball City.

The game looked much different than the two previous ones Team Canada played at the week-long tournament.

Coming off of a 17-0 victory against Cuba followed by a crushing 19-0 win against Guatemala, Team Canada faced Puerto Rico on Wednesday, the team that’s right on Canada’s heels in international rankings.

Team Canada, ranked third internationally, and Puerto Rico, ranked fourth, are among the most skilled teams in the tournament, followed by Mexico, which is ranked fifth.

Canada opened the scoring in the bottom of the third, and in a big way, too.

With two out, and runners on first and third, Cloverdale’s Holly Speers dinged a grounder to second base, but Peurto Rico hesitated and went for the tag – instead of touching second base – and missed. Canada’s Jennifer Gilbert sprinted home for the run.

RELATED: Olympic berths on line as South Surrey softball qualifier begins

Immediately after that, with a runner on first and another on second, Team Canada’s Jennifer Salling sent a hit towards a gap deep in centre field. It was enough for Gilbert and Speers to score, making it 3-0.

Following the flash of the bats, the bullpens of Team Canada and Puerto Rico were the highlight of the show.

Puertro Rico’s pitching staff allowed five hits, while Canada allowed four.

Surrey’s Sara Groenewegen started the game on the mound, and was replaced by Eujenna Caira in the fifth inning. Canada’s Danielle Lawrie came in during the seventh to close the game.

Puerto Rico was charged with two errors and Canada was charged with one.

Team Canada is now one step closer to a berth in the 2020 Olympic Games in Tokyo. The top two finishers of the tournament will secure an invite to the Games, which will mark the first time softball has been part of the Olympics since 2008.

Canada is scheduled to play the Bahamas tonight at 6 p.m., which will be the last game before the “Super Round.”

The Super Round will feature the top three teams from both Pool A and Pool B.

Super Round games begin tomorrow.

Watch last night’s full game here:

 

Previous story
Kelowna Rockets unveil new jerseys ahead of upcoming season

Just Posted

Rats rear their pointy heads in Salmon Arm

City joins neighbouring B.C. Interior communities coping with repellent rodents

Professional development days not time off for Shuswap teachers

School District #83 explains purpose of Pro-D days and their benefit to staff, students

Shuswap man seriously injured in trailer explosion

Rolf Manthey in intensive care in Kamloops, fundraiser begun to help with expenses

Alberta man fined after single-vehicle crash on Highway 1 east of Sicamous

Police say 28-year-old Calgary resident fortunate to have escaped with minor injuries

CSRD open house to focus on Centennial Field

Questions from public will be answered at Sept. 12 event at Shuswap Lake Estates

Saddle up for North Okanagan’s IPE

Interior Provincial Exhibition and Stampede underway Aug. 28-Sept. 1

It’s almost moving day at UBC Okanagan

Hundreds of volunteers ready to help students move into new home on campus

BeadTrails expands to Ontario

Business originated in Summerland and is now expanding to the Niagara Peninsula

Shambhala organizers move festival date due to wildfire risk in Kootenays

The decision was made following talks with the provincial and regional governments

B.C. woman rediscovers love for husband she couldn’t remember

Greater Victoria couple’s story of re-building relationship after head trauma goes viral

LETTER: Square dancing provides health, mobility and exercise

Club in West Kelowna to offer introductory session

Kelowna Rockets unveil new jerseys ahead of upcoming season

The Rockets get the new looks when the regular season starts Sept. 21

Passengers stranded in Kelowna in Swoop airline debacle could sue, expert says

Air Passenger Rights founder said Swoop breached its contract for Kelowna-Winnipeg cancellation

B.C.’s anti-gang units target 10-year-olds amid middle-class gang problems

Teens and young adults can be attractive partners for older, more entrenched gang members

Most Read