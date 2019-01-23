Team Kripps finishes in fourth place

Canadian bobsleigh athletes Justin Kripps and Cam Stones earned a fourth-place finish at the Bobsleigh World Cup in Igls, Austria on Saturday.

Kripps, from Summerland, and Stones, from Whitby, Ont, had won silver medals in their World Cup starts this year.

In Igls, they were in fifth place after the first run, but clocked the third-fasted time in the final heat to finish fourth in the competition.

“The key to Igls is having a fast start. It’s kind of like a push championships here,” said the 32-year-old Kripps.

“I’m happy we were in the fight and we had pretty good speeds at the bottom of the track.”

Kripps and Stones had top-five start times in the first World Cup stops, but finished with the sixth and seventh fastest times in competition on Saturday.

“The boys have been pulling double duty this week sliding with me and (Nick) Poloniato so that our team can maximize his points before World Championships so there may be a bit of fatigue building up,” said Kripps.

“It will be nice to have a bit of time away from racing after this weekend for all of us to recover a bit.”

Kripps has been a bobsleigh athlete since 2006.

At the 2018 Winter Olympics in PyeongChang, South Korea, he tied for gold in the two-man bobsleigh event.

He has also earned a silver medal in the 2017 World Championships in the two-man event in Konigssee, Germany and a bronze medal in the mixed team event at the 2012 World Cup in Lake Placid, New York.