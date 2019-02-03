Team Wark wins first curling provincial title

Skip Sarah Wark hugs her coach, Rick Fewster, following her team’s 7-4 win in the provincial final. Lindsay Chung photo

Abbotsford’s Team Wark will represent B.C. at the Scotties Tournament of Hearts later this month after winning today’s women’s provincial championship.

Team Wark defeated Team Brown from Kamloops/Royal City 7-4 in nine ends Feb. 3 in Quesnel to claim the 2019 Scotties B.C. Women’s Curling Championship title.

Team Wark took an early lead, scoring two unanswered points in the first end, but Team Brown answered back with one point in the second. Team Wark took a 6-1 lead after scoring two points in the fourth and sixth ends, and Team Brown answered with one point in the seventh. Team Wark went up 7-2 in the eighth, and Team Brown closed the gap with two points in the ninth.

This is Team Wark’s first provincial championship title.

“I’m over the moon right now,” said skip Sarah Wark. “I’ve dreamed of this since I was a very little girl.”

Wark, third Kristen Pilote, second Carley Sandwith, lead Jen Rusnell and fifth Michelle Dunn suffered only one loss all week, finishing atop the standings after the round robin with a 6-1 record.

“I literally have the best teammates ever,” said Wark. “We are really just best friends who get to travel with each other. A couple times, our front end had to bring Kristen and I back to reality … and play the safe shot, so they bring a ton to the team. Everybody on the team is super smart and patient and calm, and we just work really well together.”

Wark is happy with her team’s play at the provincials and leading up to the big event.

“It was nice we got a few extra spiels in this year, and we were able to be consistent all year,” she said. “It gave us a really good feeling coming into the event. And we were really consistent during the whole event as well.”

Team Brown skip Corryn Brown, third Erin Pincott, second Dezaray Hawes and lead Ashley Klymchuk finished second in the round robin with five wins and two losses.

Team Wark has high praise for her opponents.

“They played consistent all year, as well,” she said of Team Brown. “This is definitely not the first time we’ve had to play them. They are really good and they are so young, and they’re only going to get better so definitely a team to watch.”

Team Wark will now set their sights on the Scotties Tournament of Hearts, which will take place Feb. 16-24 in Sydney, N.S.

“I’m so excited [for Nova Scotia],” said Wark. “I’m sure my dad is booking his flight right now. He’s going to be really excited, and I’m super excited to go back to Abbotsford Curling Club tomorrow night to play in my mixed doubles league. I know they’re going to be really excited too.”

