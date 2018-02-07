Temperatures rise in Storm front

While fans of another Eagles team were flipping cars, lighting fires and climbing street lights over the weekend, things were pretty quiet in the Shuswap where the Sicamous Eagles lost 4-1 in Junior B action to the Kamloops Storm.

On Feb. 2, the Sicamous team finished off a series of four away games with a road trip to the Cariboo to face off against the 100 Mile House Wranglers.

The first frame was a busy one for Eagles goaltender Koltin Dodge, who stopped 23 of 25 shots in net. Thankfully, his teammates responded to both of those goals that got by him. Trysten Brookman potted an unassisted marker at 10:20, while Diego Pasula, assisted by Brookman, put the biscuit in the basket with 44 seconds remaining in the period.

In the second period, the Eagles had a few more opportunities on net than in the first frame, but nothing was getting past Jakob Severson’s glove. Meanwhile, the Wranglers rustled up another three more goals, going into the third frame with a 5-2 lead.

By third period, the wheels had come off the bus for Sicamous, as the Wranglers added five back-to-back goals for a 10-2 lead. At 2:42, and with the man advantage, Justin Hodgson converted a pass from Noah Paterson into goal number three for Sicamous. Hodgson received first-star recognition for the game.

Back at home on Sunday, Feb. 4, the Eagles played host to the Kamloops Storm. The last go-around between the two didn’t end well for Sicamous. While the home team was unable to prevent a repeat, it was by no means an easy win for the Storm.

In the first period, the Storm capitalized on a slashing call on Sean Moleschi and a tripping call on Breckin Erichuk, scoring the only two goals of the frame.

Tensions flared and fists got a’ flying in the second period, keeping the seats in the sin bin warm with Kamloops and Sicamous players alike. Meanwhile, there was some scoring going on, with the Storm adding one goal to their lead, followed by a marker by Aaron Plessis off Erichuk.

The third period saw no penalties and a single for Kamloops. Josh Olson was named the game’s first star.

With a playoff run looking to be out of the question, the Eagles have four more games left on their dance card. They’re in Revelstoke Tuesday, Feb. 6 (after press time) to battle the Grizzlies, then it’s off to Chase on Feb. 10 to face the Heat. On Feb. 12, the Eagles are in Armstrong to play the North Okanagan Knights, then it’s back to 100 Mile House where they’ll once again try to rope the Wranglers.