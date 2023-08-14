Tennis players invited to compete in Labour Day tourney in Salmon Arm

The Salmon Arm Tennis Club hosts the SASCU Open from Sept. 1 to 4, 2023. (Salmon Arm Tennis Club photo)

The Salmon Arm Tennis Club (SATC) is inviting tennis players from near and far to enter its 45th annual open tennis tournament this Labour Day weekend.

Now known as the SASCU Open, the tournament runs Sept. 1 to 4, at SATC’s four outdoor courts and The Askew Tennis Centre’s three indoor courts.

Tournament categories include Men’s and Women’s A & B Singles and Doubles, Mixed A & B Doubles, and +65 Men’s and Women’s Singles, Doubles and Mixed Doubles. All Mixed Doubles play will take place Monday, Sept. 4.

SATC introduced its first open tournament in 1977, and the event has run every year since. Over the decades, the tournament has grown into one of the largest events in B.C.’s Interior.

SASCU came on board as a dedicated sponsor more than 10 years ago, and last year, the SASCU Open attracted more than 80 players from across the province. Organizers hope to beat that number this year.

“This event keeps getting bigger and better,” said Winston Pain, tournament director and SATC board member. “Players love the facilities and we get to showcase the state-of-the-art Askew Tennis Centre. We draw top talent from all over B.C. for the A events, but the weekend is a great opportunity for every level of player to enjoy three days of amazing tennis.”

The entry fee is $50 per person for singles and $80 per team for doubles. All entries are guaranteed a minimum of two matches, refreshments Saturday and Sunday morning and a BBQ dinner Saturday night.

To enter, please visit clubspark.ca/salmonarmtennisclub. The entry deadline is 12:00 noon, Sunday, August 27, 2023.

