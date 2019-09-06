MOUNTAIN BIKE RACE The Test of Humanity mountain bike race will be held Sept. 15. This will be the ninth and final year of the race. Over the years, the event has raised money for Canadian Humanitarian’s work in Ethiopia. (Summerland Review file photo)

Test of Humanity mountain bike race concludes Sept. 15

Event in Summerland has raised money for aid to Ethiopia

The Test of Humanity mountain bike event will take place for the last time on Sept. 15.

Over the past eight years, the race has raised more than $390,000 to support Canadian Humanitarian’s educationprojects for vulnerable children in Ethiopia.

The race has categories for all ages. Registration is open until Sept. 12 and includes a donation to the Summerland Food Bank and Resource Centre as part of the registration fee.

Organizers said the decision to make this year’s event the last race was difficult.

“The race has been really successful and we would love to continue as we believe strongly in the work that is done by Canadian Humanitarian in Ethiopia,” said Nic Seaton, race founder and director, “bu we need to take at least a year off and then see if there is some other way we can continue to involve the mountain bike community and support Canadian Humanitarian.”

The programs run by Canadian Humanitarian, encourage education as a means to break the cycle of poverty in developing countries and the success of its graduates demonstrates the effectiveness of this grassroots approach to development.

“After eight years of support from the Test of Humanity, graduates in Ethiopia have now been trained as engineers, doctors, nurses and entrepreneurs,” said Sheilagh Seaton, co-race director. “It demonstrates a direct impact as to how the money raised at the event is used to build healthier communities globally.”

The Test of Humanity attracts mountain bikers of all ages and abilities from Western Canada and involves more than 80 volunteers.

Activities include the Co-operators Kids Tent, an LTG for young bikers to learn tricks from Bike Barn experts and food and coffee from True Grain Bakery and Back Yard Beans.

The website for this year’s race is at www.testofhumanity.com.

