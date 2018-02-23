That’s a wrap: B.C. Games results after Day 1

At the end of the first day, the Vancouver-Coastal Zone 5 has taken the lead, earning 11 medals so far at the Kamloops 2018 B.C. Winter Games.
The team, which includes athletes from Delta, the Village of Lions Bay, North Delta, North Vancouver, North Vancouver, Richmond, Tsawwassen, Vancouver, West Vancouver, has finished the day off with six golds, three silvers and two bronze.
Close behind, the Fraser River Zone 4 boasts eight medals and the Thompson-Okanagan Zone 2 has earned six.
The jam-packed weekend of events continues Saturday, with finals for biathlon, diving, figure skating, judo, rythmic gymnastics, alpine, cross-country and freestyle skiing, snowboarding and speed skating.
Friday final results:
Men’s biathlon team relay
Gold – Vancouver-Coastal
Silver – Cariboo-North East
Bronze – Fraser River
Women’s biathlon team relay
Gold – Vancouver-Coastal
Silver – Kootenays
Bronze – Fraser Valley
Men’s 3m diving, C group
Gold – Curtis Frohloff, Victoria
Silver – Oliver Kraatz, North Vancouver
Bronze – Henry Brewster, West Vancouver
Men’s 3m diving, B group
Gold – Jayden Poole, Langley
Silver – Andrew Sibbald, Rossland
Bronze – Finn Storie, Kamloops
Women’s 1 metre, C group
Gold – Paige Bush, Langley
Silver – Madeline Green, Surrey
Bronze – Karina Andrada, Coquitlam
Women’s 1 metre, B group
Gold – Veronica Fong, West Vancouver
Silver – Taylor Pai, Surrey
Bronze – Sarah Butt, Fort Langley
Women’s team, JO7 and JO8
Gold – Fraser River
Silver – Vancouver-Coastal
Bronze – Vancouver Island-Central Coast
Women’s all-around, JO7
Gold – Claire Pakulak, Surrey
Silver – Neiva Chung, Coquitlam
Bronze – Kayden Magnuson, Surrey
Women’s all-around, JO8
Gold – Makenzie Grant, Delta
Silver – Brooklyn Stobbe, Crofton
Bronze – Rebecca Wharton, Kamloops
Men’s juvenile cross country, 5km interval
Gold – Gregor Graham, Kelowna
Silver – Lucas Sadesky, Vernon
Bronze – Torin Andrews, Vernon
Women’s juvenile cross country, 5km interval
Gold – Emily Macleod, Revelstoke
Silver – Lys Milne, Salmon Arm
Bronze – Sophia van Varseveld, Salmon Arm
Men’s midget cross country, 3.5km interval
Gold – Elliot Wilson Revelstoke
Silver – Joshua Fiala, Prince George
Bronze – Jacob Hepburn, Salmon Arm
Women’s midget cross country, 3.5km interval
Gold – Julianna Moore, Salmon Arm
Silver – Zara Bucher, Enderby
Bronze – Isabelle Wilkie
Men’s Para-Olympics cross-country
Gold – Aaron Brandys, Vancouver
Men’s youth moguls
Gold – Daniel Gannon, Whistler
Silver – Caden Ferguson, Vancouver
Bronze – Owen Scarth, Garibaldi Highlands
Women’s youth moguls
Gold – Chase Capicik, Squamish
Silver – Lynnette Conn, Squamish
Bronze – Brooke Armstrong, West Vancouver
Men’s juvenile moguls
Gold – Ethan Phillips, Kaleden
Silver – Alexander Henderson, Penticton
Bronze – Nate Parsons, Kaleden
Women’s juvenile moguls
Gold – Jordan MacDonald, Kelowna
Silver – Raina Schnerch, Invermere
Bronze – Tanya Rubinova, Burnaby
Men’s snowboard cross
Gold – Zakk Harman, North Vancouver
Silver – Daniel Loban, Lake Country
Bronze – Xander Appels, Kelowna
Women’s snowboard cross
Gold – Juliette Pelchat, Whistler
Silver – Maggie Crompton, Whistler
Bronze – Kaitlyn Peterson, Smithers
Men’s alpine slalom
Gold – Kaleb Barnum, Fernie
Silver – Jacob Hoskins, Prince George
Bronze – Dylan Stevens, North Vancouver
Women’s alpine slalom
Gold – Mila Plavsic, Vancouver
Silver – Kaila Lafreniere. Whistler
Bronze – Sara Stiel, Grouse Mountain
Men’s 400m speed skating
Gold – Samuel Green, Mission
Silver – Samuel Jeon, Port Moody
Bronze – Erik Haaheim, Kelowna
Men’s 200m speed skating
Gold – Samuel Green, Mission
Silver – Samuel Jeon, Port Moody
Bronze – Nate Benn, Vernon
Women’s 400m speed skating
Gold – Madison Seely, Vanderhoof
Silver – Lan-Vi Nguyen, Richmond
Bronze – Clara Johnson, Chilliwack
Women’s 200m speed skating
Gold – Alexis Seely, Vanderhoof
Silver – Clara Johnson, Coquitlam
Bronze – Katherine Wagner, Coquitlam
Men’s 500m speed skating
Gold – Keanan St. Rose, Prince George
Silver – Lukas MacDonald, Vancouver
Bronze – Craig Miller, Prince George
Men’s 1500m speed skating
Gold – Keanan St. Rose, Prince George
Silver – Lukas MacDonald, Vancouver
Bronze – Noah Hyun, Port Coquitlam
Women’s 500m speed skating
Gold – Sherilyn Chung, Coquitlam
Silver – Annabelle Green, Mission
Bronze – Martina Antifay, Kamloops
Women’s 1500m speed skating
Gold – Sherilyn Chung, Coquitlam
Silver – Laura Hall, Salmon Arm
Bronze – Annabelle Green, Mission