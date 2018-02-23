That’s a wrap: B.C. Games results after Day 1

Vancouver-Coastal Zone 5 is in the lead for medals Friday at the Kamloops 2018 B.C. Winter Games

At the end of the first day, the Vancouver-Coastal Zone 5 has taken the lead, earning 11 medals so far at the Kamloops 2018 B.C. Winter Games.

The team, which includes athletes from Delta, the Village of Lions Bay, North Delta, North Vancouver, North Vancouver, Richmond, Tsawwassen, Vancouver, West Vancouver, has finished the day off with six golds, three silvers and two bronze.

Close behind, the Fraser River Zone 4 boasts eight medals and the Thompson-Okanagan Zone 2 has earned six.

The jam-packed weekend of events continues Saturday, with finals for biathlon, diving, figure skating, judo, rythmic gymnastics, alpine, cross-country and freestyle skiing, snowboarding and speed skating.

Friday final results:

Men’s biathlon team relay

Gold – Vancouver-Coastal

Silver – Cariboo-North East

Bronze – Fraser River

Women’s biathlon team relay

Gold – Vancouver-Coastal

Silver – Kootenays

Bronze – Fraser Valley

Men’s 3m diving, C group

Gold – Curtis Frohloff, Victoria

Silver – Oliver Kraatz, North Vancouver

Bronze – Henry Brewster, West Vancouver

Men’s 3m diving, B group

Gold – Jayden Poole, Langley

Silver – Andrew Sibbald, Rossland

Bronze – Finn Storie, Kamloops

Women’s 1 metre, C group

Gold – Paige Bush, Langley

Silver – Madeline Green, Surrey

Bronze – Karina Andrada, Coquitlam

Women’s 1 metre, B group

Gold – Veronica Fong, West Vancouver

Silver – Taylor Pai, Surrey

Bronze – Sarah Butt, Fort Langley

Women’s team, JO7 and JO8

Gold – Fraser River

Silver – Vancouver-Coastal

Bronze – Vancouver Island-Central Coast

Women’s all-around, JO7

Gold – Claire Pakulak, Surrey

Silver – Neiva Chung, Coquitlam

Bronze – Kayden Magnuson, Surrey

Women’s all-around, JO8

Gold – Makenzie Grant, Delta

Silver – Brooklyn Stobbe, Crofton

Bronze – Rebecca Wharton, Kamloops

Men’s juvenile cross country, 5km interval

Gold – Gregor Graham, Kelowna

Silver – Lucas Sadesky, Vernon

Bronze – Torin Andrews, Vernon

Women’s juvenile cross country, 5km interval

Gold – Emily Macleod, Revelstoke

Silver – Lys Milne, Salmon Arm

Bronze – Sophia van Varseveld, Salmon Arm

Men’s midget cross country, 3.5km interval

Gold – Elliot Wilson Revelstoke

Silver – Joshua Fiala, Prince George

Bronze – Jacob Hepburn, Salmon Arm

Women’s midget cross country, 3.5km interval

Gold – Julianna Moore, Salmon Arm

Silver – Zara Bucher, Enderby

Bronze – Isabelle Wilkie

Men’s Para-Olympics cross-country

Gold – Aaron Brandys, Vancouver

Men’s youth moguls

Gold – Daniel Gannon, Whistler

Silver – Caden Ferguson, Vancouver

Bronze – Owen Scarth, Garibaldi Highlands

Women’s youth moguls

Gold – Chase Capicik, Squamish

Silver – Lynnette Conn, Squamish

Bronze – Brooke Armstrong, West Vancouver

Men’s juvenile moguls

Gold – Ethan Phillips, Kaleden

Silver – Alexander Henderson, Penticton

Bronze – Nate Parsons, Kaleden

Women’s juvenile moguls

Gold – Jordan MacDonald, Kelowna

Silver – Raina Schnerch, Invermere

Bronze – Tanya Rubinova, Burnaby

Men’s snowboard cross

Gold – Zakk Harman, North Vancouver

Silver – Daniel Loban, Lake Country

Bronze – Xander Appels, Kelowna

Women’s snowboard cross

Gold – Juliette Pelchat, Whistler

Silver – Maggie Crompton, Whistler

Bronze – Kaitlyn Peterson, Smithers

Men’s alpine slalom

Gold – Kaleb Barnum, Fernie

Silver – Jacob Hoskins, Prince George

Bronze – Dylan Stevens, North Vancouver

Women’s alpine slalom

Gold – Mila Plavsic, Vancouver

Silver – Kaila Lafreniere. Whistler

Bronze – Sara Stiel, Grouse Mountain

Men’s 400m speed skating

Gold – Samuel Green, Mission

Silver – Samuel Jeon, Port Moody

Bronze – Erik Haaheim, Kelowna

Men’s 200m speed skating

Gold – Samuel Green, Mission

Silver – Samuel Jeon, Port Moody

Bronze – Nate Benn, Vernon

Women’s 400m speed skating

Gold – Madison Seely, Vanderhoof

Silver – Lan-Vi Nguyen, Richmond

Bronze – Clara Johnson, Chilliwack

Women’s 200m speed skating

Gold – Alexis Seely, Vanderhoof

Silver – Clara Johnson, Coquitlam

Bronze – Katherine Wagner, Coquitlam

Men’s 500m speed skating

Gold – Keanan St. Rose, Prince George

Silver – Lukas MacDonald, Vancouver

Bronze – Craig Miller, Prince George

Men’s 1500m speed skating

Gold – Keanan St. Rose, Prince George

Silver – Lukas MacDonald, Vancouver

Bronze – Noah Hyun, Port Coquitlam

Women’s 500m speed skating

Gold – Sherilyn Chung, Coquitlam

Silver – Annabelle Green, Mission

Bronze – Martina Antifay, Kamloops

Women’s 1500m speed skating

Gold – Sherilyn Chung, Coquitlam

Silver – Laura Hall, Salmon Arm

Bronze – Annabelle Green, Mission