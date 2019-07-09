Denise Cullen (Left), Jennifer Anderson, Camille Boileau, Heidi Boileau and Katie Cullen represent three generations of karate, each one with a black belt in the sport. (Photo submitted) Denise Cullen, Jennifer Anderson, Camille Boileau, Heidi Boileau and Katie Cullen represent three generations of karate, each one with a black belt in the sport. (Photo submitted)

Three generations of Salmon Arm family connect on the karate mat

Black belt grandmother also keeps busy with dance, volunteering

Denise Cullen shares a strong connection with her daughter and grandchildren – on the karate mat.

Cullen, her daughter Jennifer Anderson and granddaughters Camille and Heidi Boileau are all Provincial Martial Art black belts and train with Salmon Arm’s Provincial Martial Association Arts.

Read more: Shuswap Total Fitness hosts S.A.F.E Society fundraiser

Read more: Salmon Arm senior wins bronze at Las Vegas karate tournament

“I’ve been in martial arts for 25 years and that’s so rare for a family to have three generations,” said PMA karate instructor Holly Raczynski.

For Cullen, the path into the karate world started when a sensei invited her to join her daughters class. When her daughter went to university, Cullen stayed with the sport.

“I felt that karate gave you something. The outcome was that I knew how to defend myself, I was physically fitter – it takes a lot of brainwork as well as athleticism,” said Cullen.

Read more: Karate life changing for Shuswap family

Read more: Shuswap karate instructor named international coach of the year

After deeming herself not busy enough, Cullen also started dancing and found the two activities influenced each other.

“With dancing it’s about movement, especially when you’re dancing in a class where you have to follow an instructor. It gives you rhythm and timing that helps with sparring in karate,” Cullen said.

Like Cullen, the biggest driver for her daughter and grandchildren learning karate was the self defence aspect. In 2018, Cullen competed in Las Vegas in the Ozawa Cup and placed third in forms. Her family has mainly competed in tournaments around Salmon Arm.

When Cullen isn’t in karate classes herself, she volunteers to teach classes when Raczynski is away. Cullen is also an instructor at Shuswap Total Fitness as well as the Shuswap Dance Centre.

Read more: Joy of dance brought instructor to Summerland

Read more: Indigenous dancers from the Okanagan to bring their moves to Toronto

The busy lifestyle Cullen leads is a result of her attitude to working within the community.

“It never hurts to try – all you can do is give it your best effort, especially in volunteering,” said Cullen. “The expectation isn’t perfection, it’s just somebody to help get things done.”

@CameronJHT
Cameron.thomson@saobserver.net
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Shuswap karate instructor named international coach of the year

Just Posted

Three generations of Salmon Arm family connect on the karate mat

Black belt grandmother also keeps busy with dance, volunteering

Square dancing provides lifetime of fun and friends for Salmon Arm couple

Beginning Wednesday night, BC Festival 2019 brings hundreds of dancers to city

Calgary man ticketed for illegal turn leading to Highway 1 collision in Sicamous

RCMP report: Intoxicated, shirtless man arrested after trying to start fight with passersby

Suspect in Sicamous theft caught on camera, not arrested

Victim familiar with suspect, chooses not to proceed with charges

Unique musical fusions offer festivalgoers something new

Roots and Blues workshops find common ground for performing musicians

Pro-life and pro-choice activists protest alongside each other in Kelowna

For nearly 20 years, pro-life activists have protested every Tuesday

Anti-abortion film coming to North Okanagan

Vernon Towne Cinema showing Unplanned, “due to high demand”

Judge ‘shocked’ South Okanagan man’s dangerous driving didn’t kill anyone

Jeff Pelly was sentenced for two dangerous driving incidents

Controversial anti-abortion movie to be screened in private Okanagan showings

‘I’ve never seen a movie quite like this,’ Landmark CEO said

People struck by lightning in the Okanagan share their stories

Have you ever had a close call with a bolt of lightning?

Motorists delayed as crews work on highway

Portion of Highway 97 north of Summerland had been site of a rock slide in late January

Canada’s bias meant improper consultations: First Nations challenging pipeline

Chief Leah George-Wilson says Canada had an opportunity to ‘get it right’ but failed

Truck attempts swim at Kelowna boat launch, sinks

A truck was spotted a little too submerged at the downtown boat launch

Jump from this South Okanagan bridge at your own risk

RDOS board votes to continue to allow jumping off KVR Bridge in Ok Falls

Most Read