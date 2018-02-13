Three golds for Shuswap Ringette

Kelowna tournament was good to local U14 U16 and Open teams

Shuswap Ringette is coming off a successful weekend at the 28th annual Kelowna Sweetheart Tournament. Three of the association’s teams finished the weekend with gold medals – an impressive feat for a small association like Shuswap.

Shuswap Ringette had four teams playing in the competitive divisions of the tournament and brought home three gold medals accompanied with division banners.

The U14 Sharks went undefeated through the round robin and shut out the Vernon Voltage in the semifinal. They went on to the gold-medal final with a determination to bring home a banner, playing an aggressive fast paced game with superior goaltending and beating the North West Vancouver Thrashers 5-4 in the final game.

Also undefeated this weekend were the U16 Grim Ringers. The Grim Ringers played tenaciously all weekend with a bench of nine players. They defeated Kelowna 3-1 in the final earning them their gold medal.

The Shuswap Open team – Chix with Stix – defeated their rivals Surrey White Rock 6-3 in the final game to take home the gold. The Chix with Stix defeated penalty shots and worked with phenomenal speed, skill and team work earning them their banner.

Up next are the league playoffs continuing for the U12-Open Divisions, who are working on bringing home championship banners for their respective divisions and striving to earn a spot at provincials.

 

Three golds for Shuswap Ringette

