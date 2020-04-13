Three golf courses in the Okanagan are set to open despite COVID-19 concerns. (Contributed)

Three Okanagan golf courses set to open April 15

Shadow Ridge, Kelowna Springs and Shannon Lake will all open with extensive protocols due to COVID-19

Central Okanagan golfers will soon be able to hit the links despite growing concerns amid COVID-19.

Three Okanagan golf courses have announced they will open to the public with new rules and conditions to ensure physical distancing and sanitation requirements implemented by the province’s health officials are met.

Shadow Ridge, Kelowna Springs and Shannon Lake are three of Play Golf Kelowna’s five courses, that will be open to the public beginning on Wednesday, April 15.

“Shadow Ridge Golf Club is committed to playing its part in flattening the curve of the COVID-19 pandemic,” said the course in a statement on its website.

“With adapted measures focusing on safety, sanitary conditions and physical distancing, we welcome players to our golf course.”

Kelowna Springs and Shannon Lake both released similar statements, stating that while the courses are to open, the golf clubs are committed to playing its part in flattening the curve of the COVID-19 pandemic. To maintain the safety of guests and staff, the clubs have instituted new and extensive protocols.

READ MORE: Okanagan assured, this too shall pass

The new protocols are shared across the board:

  • Tee time must be pre-booked. No walk-ins
  • You may show up 20 minutes in advance of your tee time (no earlier)
  • Increased spacing between tee times to enhance physical distancing
  • Physical distancing of two metres mandatory at all times
  • Contactless check-in kiosk by Pro Shop window for members and guests, alike
  • All transactions will be paid electronically (credit card, debit, Apple Pay – NO cash)
  • Light snacks and drinks available for purchase from Pro Shop kiosk
  • All buildings closed and off-limits
  • Two hand-wash locations for your sanitary practices
  • Four hand-sanitizing locations for your sanitary practices
  • One routinely sanitized washroom available by 10th tee
  • Single rider power carts (unless same household) to be disinfected after each use
  • Pull cart rentals to be disinfected after each use
  • No rakes in the bunkers
  • No ball washers
  • Do not touch flag stick; putt with flag in
  • No sharing of equipment
  • No sharing of food, beverage or inhalation products
  • No garbage left on the course; take all garbage home
  • Immediate departure of the facility upon completion of golf

READ MORE: Edmonton Oilers forward Colby Cave dies at age 25 after suffering brain bleed

Daniel Taylor
Reporter, Kelowna Capital News
Email me at daniel.taylor@kelownacapnews.com
Follow me on Twitter

Coronavirus

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Salmon Arm Silverbacks capture BCHL video game glory

Just Posted

Okanagan assured, this too shall pass

Easter Monday might have you down, but history shows us that better days are on their way

Salmon Arm Silverbacks capture BCHL video game glory

Silverbacks defeat Cowichan Valley in six, winning title at Shaw Centre, in simulated final

Find volunteer opportunities with Do Some Good

Black Press Media joins local tech company Do Some Good to support community causes

50 trees to be planted in Blackburn Park marking Shuswap Naturalist Club’s anniversary

Initial plantings to mark Earth Day on April 22

In a pandemic, those on the front lines face unique mental health challenges

Virtual counselling, created by a firefighter, to help health-care workers, first responders and police

VIDEO: B.C. health officials create makeshift hospital in case of COVID-19 surge

Vancouver Convention Centre could help increase bed capacity for lower acuity, non-COVID-19 patients

Three Okanagan golf courses set to open April 15

Shadow Ridge, Kelowna Springs and Shannon Lake will all open with extensive protocols due to COVID-19

Entangled humpback whale found dead on remote Vancouver Island beach

WARNING: Story contains graphic images

Learning from home may present challenges for young students amid COVID-19

A UBC professor explains the challenges behind online learning for students

Canada unveils $50M boost to help agriculture sector handle 14-day COVID-19 quarantine

Businesses could get $1,500 per worker

Several wildfires burn in Kamloops Fire Centre

BC Wildfire Service is responding with crews to all of the blazes

Kids are Safe At Home with Kamloops woman’s children’s book

TRU instructor Susan Mark has created a book for kids about staying safe during COVID-19

COVID-19 world update: “Lockdown light” in one area of Italy; Russia prepares for worst

Comprehensive world coronavirus news update.

Health Canada approves portable COVID-19 test that can provide results within an hour

The hand-held device eliminates the need for swab samples to travel to the nearest lab

Most Read