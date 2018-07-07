Three-time Olympic medallist Andre De Grasse pulls up injured in 200 semifinal

Andre De Grasse pulled up with an apparent hamstring injury in Saturday’s 200-metre semifinals at the Canadian track and field championships.

The 23-year-old from Markham, Ont., was leading and running well at Terry Fox Stadium when he slowed to a walk over the last 30 metres.

De Grasse turned and gave a wave to the crowd when he crossed the finish line.

The three-time Olympic medallist was favouring his right leg — the same hamstring that knocked him out of last summer’s world championships — when he left the track to receive treatment.

De Grasse was third in Friday’s night’s tight 100 final won by Aaron Brown. Less than a tenth of a second separated the top six runners, and Canadian head coach Glenroy Gilbert said that race might have contributed to De Grasse’s injury.

