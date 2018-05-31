Tirecraft roll past Turn-Key

Chris Swinburn of Okanagan Geothermal Ltd. prepares to deliver a pass in front of Auto Quest’s Isaac Walton in NOSL play Wednesday night in Salmon Arm. (Martha Wickett/Black Press)

Peters Tirecraft appears serious about being taken seriously in the North Okanagan Soccer League.

Tirecraft, who shocked defending champion Okanagan Geothermal Ltd. (OKG) last week, shut down Turn-Key Controls 2-0 Wednesday night at MacDonald Park.

The game was pretty even for the first half and it showed in a scoreless 45 minutes. Tirecraft came out in the second half and applied too much pressure for the Turn-Key defenders to handle and went ahead at 51 minutes on a great through ball from Brad Conlin to Igor Sergiychuck.

The Tirecraft back line of Clayton Mottus, Gavin Brewster and Trevor Rachwalski was outstanding for the match, keeping the Turn-Key chances to a minimum. Kenzal Aarts-Roman calmly pushed the ball into the net on a feed from his brother Quincy to seal the deal. The Boston Pizza Man of the Match was Rachwalski.

The first-place North Enderby Timber brushed back the host Salmon Arm Outlaws 3-1 Wednesday night at Blackburn Park.

Xander Sladen, Evan Frederick and Joe Binns supplied the NET goals. The goal of the night came from the Outlaws when a striker saw keeper Stefan Depner off his line and rocketed a shot from half, surprising everyone. Things got a little feisty late in the second half when two Outlaws were shown red cards.

Okanagan Geothermal clipped Auto Quest 4-3 in Salmon Arm.

Albert Goldnik curled a beauty from just outside the 18 for OKG’s first snipe. Brett Korberg, from in tight, and Nick Crocken, on a brave slide towards a rebound, and Mo Singogo, beating the on-charging keeper, accounted for the OKG offence. Tatum McCaulay was in net for Vernon.

Play resumes Wednesday with Tirecraft meeting the Outlaws and Turn-Key facing Auto Quest at MacDonald. NET plays Okanagan Geothermal under the lights at the college turf (8:15 p.m.).