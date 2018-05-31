Chris Swinburn of Okanagan Geothermal Ltd. prepares to deliver a pass in front of Auto Quest’s Isaac Walton in NOSL play Wednesday night in Salmon Arm. (Martha Wickett/Black Press)

Tirecraft roll past Turn-Key

North Okanagan Soccer League roundup

Peters Tirecraft appears serious about being taken seriously in the North Okanagan Soccer League.

Tirecraft, who shocked defending champion Okanagan Geothermal Ltd. (OKG) last week, shut down Turn-Key Controls 2-0 Wednesday night at MacDonald Park.

The game was pretty even for the first half and it showed in a scoreless 45 minutes. Tirecraft came out in the second half and applied too much pressure for the Turn-Key defenders to handle and went ahead at 51 minutes on a great through ball from Brad Conlin to Igor Sergiychuck.

The Tirecraft back line of Clayton Mottus, Gavin Brewster and Trevor Rachwalski was outstanding for the match, keeping the Turn-Key chances to a minimum. Kenzal Aarts-Roman calmly pushed the ball into the net on a feed from his brother Quincy to seal the deal. The Boston Pizza Man of the Match was Rachwalski.

The first-place North Enderby Timber brushed back the host Salmon Arm Outlaws 3-1 Wednesday night at Blackburn Park.

Xander Sladen, Evan Frederick and Joe Binns supplied the NET goals. The goal of the night came from the Outlaws when a striker saw keeper Stefan Depner off his line and rocketed a shot from half, surprising everyone. Things got a little feisty late in the second half when two Outlaws were shown red cards.

Okanagan Geothermal clipped Auto Quest 4-3 in Salmon Arm.

Albert Goldnik curled a beauty from just outside the 18 for OKG’s first snipe. Brett Korberg, from in tight, and Nick Crocken, on a brave slide towards a rebound, and Mo Singogo, beating the on-charging keeper, accounted for the OKG offence. Tatum McCaulay was in net for Vernon.

Play resumes Wednesday with Tirecraft meeting the Outlaws and Turn-Key facing Auto Quest at MacDonald. NET plays Okanagan Geothermal under the lights at the college turf (8:15 p.m.).

