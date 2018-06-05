Tolko U15s tie up Kamloops

Brooklyn Routley of Vernon United, left, and Danika Labrie of Kelowna United battle for the ball deep in the Kelowna end in Thompson Okanagan Under 15 Girls Rep Soccer League play Sunday at MacDonald Park. (Lisa Mazurek/Morning Star)

Vernon Tolko United’s starting 11 never left the field and pulled off a 1-1 draw with Kelowna United in Thompson Okanagan Under 15 Girls Rep Soccer League play Sunday at MacDonald Park.

Kelowna opened the scoring in the first half despite sub-less Vernon dominating possession, advancing the ball from the back and up the wings and creating several good scoring opportunities.

With hard work from midfielders Sydney Wilson and Kate McIntosh and forwards Sydney Torrie, Brooklyn Routley and Abigail King, Vernon kept pressing in the second half and were rewarded with a goal that came off a free kick from right centre-half. Francesca Durfeld placed the kick into awaiting players at the top of the 18. Alassa Johnson gained possession and delivered a low corker which the keeper deflected to the side of the net, where Johnson converted with a great second effort.

Vernon pushed for more goals but with legs tiring, were unable to convert. A great effort was put in by Dilan Sidhu, Francesca Durfeld, Rushauna Tomlinson and Jordyn Morris as they worked well with keeper Brianna Li at distributing and maintaining possession of the ball.

United Tolko Coldstream Lumber U14s started with just enough players to field a team and earned a 2-2 draw with the Kamloops Blaze.

It was scoreless until early in the second half when Mya Robinson sent a beautiful pass through to Skylee Sigurdson-Poirier, who slotted it home.

Kamloops levelled the score on a breakaway. Shortly after that, Vernon lost two players to injury but persevered with nine. Sigurdson-Poirier buried a wicked shot from the outside, while Jessi Cleverley’s attempt just went wide. Kamloops tied it late.

The U12 United Vikettes gained results in both games Sunday in Penticton, drawing 1-1 with the Kelowna Warriors before sinking the Shuswap Strikers 3-2.

After Kelowna took an early lead, Vikette keeper Alanna Wellington dug in, locked down her net, and waited for her team to peg back. Just 10 minutes into the second half, Sophie Challen forced a turnover at the top of the box, poking the ball to right winger Holly Magnus, who placed a pearler into the far side of the net.

The Warriors looked to quickly go ahead again, but Wellington blocked bang-bang shots on her doorstep and recovered to handle an absolute cracker from 20 yards to preserve the point for Vernon.

The Vikettes also conceded an early goal to Shuswap. In the 19th minute, Lauren Cooke’s corner found Magnus in space at the far post. The Kelowna keeper made a sprawling save, but Chloe Lu tucked in the rebound. The Strikers replied to take a 2-1 edge into the half. Shortly after kickoff, a brilliant individual effort by Cooke brought Vernon level.

Chasing a Rylee Mairs clearance down the pitch, Cooke won the ball from a defender in the corner, cut toward the goal, and from a sharp angle ripped it high into the netting.

A defensive stop by Jayda Hatch would then prove pivotal. Hatch sent Magnus up the right side, and the shifty Vikette delivered a perfect cross to Sophia Winstanley, who buried the winner.

Despite losing 5-1 Sunday to the UBCO Junior Heat at MacDonald Park, the United U13 Strikers accomplished something no other team has done in the league this season and that is score against the UBCO Junior Heat.

The Heat took the lead in the 15th minute and they were awarded a penalty kick several minutes later to make it 2-0. Then in the 28th minute of play Sadie Christensen hammered a shot over the Heat keeper to make it 2-1.

“It was a wonderful moment for Sadie and the girls as the Heat have not conceded a goal all season and has scored around 27 in league play,” said United coach Rolf Hirschkorn.

Abby Lawlor and Tori Maltman were solid on defence, while Chelsea Sladen and Adelynn Heyes were noted for their tireless work. Christensen was selected as the Warrior of the Game.

Tolko U11 Whites grounded Revelstoke 4-1 before falling 3-1 to Kamloops in Salmon Arm.

Charlotte Schommer assisted on all four Vernon goals, including three straight by Kianna Gardner.

Sierra Munroe provided the fourth goal off a gorgeous corner by Schommer. The back line was anchored by Addison Royal, Ella Klingel and Emi Nicholson. Acrobatic saves were made by Lily Schommer and Klingel in net.

Lily Schommer scored on a rebound to keep it interesting against Kamloops. Sophie Scott and Mia Bolin were calm in the midfield, with energetic runs down the wings by Miya Nicholson and Skylar Calvert. The goalkeeping duo of Poppy O’Bryan and Kate Holmes was sharp.