Vernon’s Emma Lunder helped Canada finish 14th in the 4x6km mixed relay event in biathlon at the Beijing Winter Olympics in China. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP/Darko Bandic)

Vernon’s Emma Lunder helped Canada finish 14th in the 4x6km mixed relay event in biathlon at the Beijing Winter Olympics in China. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP/Darko Bandic)

Top-15 Olympic result for Vernon biathlete, snowboarder rides tonight

Emma Lunder and Canadian relay squad place 14th; Lunder 67th in 15 km women’s individual race

Vernon’s Emma Lunder finished well back in the women’s biathlon 15-kilometre individual race Monday, Feb. 7.

Lunder, 30, was 67th in a field of 87.

She finished seven minutes and 49 seconds behind the gold medalist, Denise Herrmann of Germany, who incurred one shooting penalty in four rounds, and completed the 15 kilometres in 44 minutes, 12.7 seconds.

Lunder had seven shooting penalties, two in both sets of shots from the standing position. She was perfect in the first round of prone shooting (on stomach) but took three penalties in the second round.

Top North American competitor was Deedra Irwin of the U.S., who finished seventh.

Top Canadian was Megan Bankes of Canmore, Alta., who was 33rd.

Anais Chevalier-Bouchet of France won the silver medal, nearly 10 seconds back of Herrmann, while Norway’s Marte Olsbu Roeiseland captured bronze. She was 15 seconds behind the German.

Lunder teamed up with Prince George’s Sarah Beaudry and Calgary brothers Christian and Scott Gow to help Canada finish 14th in the 4x6km mixed relay. Norway won gold, France captured silver and bronze went to the Russian Olympic Committee.

Vernon’s Kevin Hill is slated to make his third straight Olympic appearance Wednesday, Feb. 9, at 7 p.m. Pacific time in men’s snowboard cross, according to olympics.com. Hill competed in Sochi, Russia in 2014 and PyeyongChang, South Korea in 2018.

READ MORE: ‘We’ve kicked the worst of winter’: Heat records set across the Okanagan on Monday

READ MORE: Frigid Beijing-area temperatures ramp up efforts by cold-tested Olympians to keep warm

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Want to support local journalism? Make a donation here.

Beijing 2022 Winter Games

Previous story
Ex-Vancouver Whitecaps women’s coach Birarda pleads guilty to 4 sex charges

Just Posted

Downtown Salmon Arm is looking for information about the sculpture outside the city’s Canada Post building on Hudson Avenue. The sculpture was installed when the building opened in January 1974. (Lachlan Labere-Salmon Arm Observer)
Artist unknown: Questions linger around sculpture outside Salmon Arm post office

Interior Health image
Interior Health tops daily COVID-19 case count Tuesday

The Saratoga water system’s new reservoir before soil was backfilled around it. (CSRD image)
Upgrades to North Shuswap community’s water system complete

Adams Lake band near Chase imposes one-year moratorium on new retail cannabis businesses on reserve lands. (Black Press Media File)
Adams Lake band near Chase adopts one-year moratorium on new cannabis businesses