Top Ultimate players converging on Kelowna

Annual Sunflicker tournament returns this weekend

Some of the best disc-huckers from across North America will be in Kelowna this weekend for Western Canada’s premier Ultimate tournament.

The annual Sunflicker event returns to Mission Sports Fields in both recreational and competitive divisions, showcasing one of the most popular mixed-gender sports.

“Ultimate is a heart-stopping, edge-of-your-seat spectacle for fans and newcomers alike,” said Paul Brain, president of the Kelowna Ultimate Players Society. “Sunflicker promises to serve up a dizzying display of hucks, layouts, and defensive face-offs that will leave you breathless!”

32 teams are expected to battle it out on May 6-7, coming from everywhere from Washington state, the Prairies, and Western Canada.

