Sue Wooster, of Australia, is the two-time defending champion of the Canadian Women’s Mid-Amateur and Senior Championships. The event will be hosted at the Osoyoos Golf Club this weekend and Wooster is expected to return. (Claus Andersen - Golf Canada)

Top women’s golfers in the South Okanagan for Canadian championship

Osoyoos Golf Club hosting the Canadian Women’s Mid-Amateur and Senior Championship

Some of the top mid-amateur and senior women’s golfers, including two Canadian Golf Hall of Fame members, will be in the South Okanagan this weekend vying for the Canadian championship.

Four individual trophies are up for grabs at the 54-hole tournament at the Osoyoos Golf Club and 142 golfers, ranging in age from 25 to 73 years old, will be playing.

Competitors over 25 will vie for the Mid-Amateur title, players over 40 will be eligible to compete in the Mid-Master competition and those over 50 will play for the Senior Championship. Finally, those 60-and-over will compete for the Super Senior title.

“The Mid-Am and Senior is a great opportunity for Canadian amateurs to find success and compete on a national stage,” said tournament director Adam Cinel, in a news release. “We are very excited to bring this talented field to a spectacular host club in Osoyoos. The course’s beautiful layout will provide a tough, yet fair test for all the golfers here this week.”

READ MORE: South Okanagan to host major national golf event

In 2018, Australian Sue Wooster defended both her Senior and Mid-Masters titles, while also winning the Mid-Amateur Championship. Wooster won the Mid-Amateur in a playoff with Christina Proteau (Port Alberni), while Canadian Golf Hall of Fame member Mary Ann Hayward (St. Thomas, Ont.) came third.

Hayward finished one stroke behind Wooster in both the Mid-Masters and Senior competitions. The Super Senior competition was won by Procter, B.C., native Jackie Little, who finished one stroke ahead of Penny Baziuk (North Saanich).

Wooster is returning in 2019 to defend her titles, as are Proteau, Hayward, Little and Baziuk.

In addition to the four individual competitions, an inter-provincial team competition will take place during the first two rounds.

Team Ontario, consisting of Hayward, Judith Kyrinis (Thornhill, Ont.) and Terrill Samuel (Etobicoke, Ont.) won the team competition in 2018 with a two-day score of 11-over-par 299.

After 36 holes, the field will be reduced to the low 70 players and ties from the senior division. Further to that, all Mid-Amateurs and Mid-Masters posting a 36-hole score which is equal to the last player(s) to qualify for the final round, will make the cut. A minimum of ten Mid-Amateurs (age 25-39), five Mid-Masters (age 40-49) and five Super-Seniors (age 60-plus) will make the cut.

The winner receives an exemption into the 2019 U.S. Women’s Senior Amateur being contested at Cedar Rapids Country Club in Cedar Rapids, Iowa, from Aug. 24-29.

Established in 1973, Osoyoos Golf Club expanded to a 36-hole layout in 2006. Located in a picturesque setting adjacent to Osoyoos Lake overlooking the town with the mountains in the distance, the 2019 Canadian Women’s Mid-Amateur and Senior Championship is the first Golf Canada championship conducted at the course.

“Our course is renowned for its spectacular views and very consistent turf conditions,” said Doug Robb, general manager of Osoyoos Golf Club. “It’s in great condition and we’re thrilled to share our course with these talented women.”

Additional information about the tournament, including the full field and tee times is available by clicking here.

To report a typo, email: editor@keremeosreview.com.

@KeremeosReview
editor@keremeosreview.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Strong finish on the year a goal for Okanagan golfer

Just Posted

CSRD backs down on building inspection for Electoral Area D

Residents of Falkland, Silver Creek, Ranchero, Deep Creek largely opposed to service

Decision delayed on Sicamous recycling depot move

Mayor Terry Rysz adamant the depot’s previous location was the right place for it

Emergency crews responding to collision at Highway 1, Balmoral intersection

Intersection has seen “higher than average collision rate over the last decade.”

Update: Traffic flowing again following two-vehicle collision on Highway 1

Emergency services respond to accident between 30th Street and the 22nd Street NE on ramp

Shuswap resident on disability fights BC Hydro smart meter installation

Crown corporation threatens to cut power unless it’s allowed to access, replace analog device

Dashcams are ‘unbiased witness’ when bad things happen to good drivers

The cameras sell for between $200 and $500, and are becoming increasingly popular

Top women’s golfers in the South Okanagan for Canadian championship

Osoyoos Golf Club hosting the Canadian Women’s Mid-Amateur and Senior Championship

Panel calls for better suicide prevention services for youth in B.C.

Death review panel made three recommendations to try and reduce child and youth suicides

Okanagan-Shuswap weather: no smoke, just clouds

Your weather report for Friday, August 16th, 2019.

‘Tips on steroids:’ Social media both a help, hurdle for Canadian police investigations

More than 1,000 tips were received by police in the hunt for fugitives Kam McLeod, Bryer Schmegelsky

Strong finish on the year a goal for Okanagan golfer

Kelowna’s Megan Osland continues with a test at the 2019 Canadian Women’s Open

Leave them alone: Vancouver Aquarium issues warning after several seal pups ‘disturbed’

Rescue centre staff report seeing more seal pups who’ve been handled inappropriately by humans

Biggest First Nations cultural event in the South Okanagan returns

Third annual powwow at the Penticton Indian Band is this weekend

South Okanagan wildfire stagnant but runs deep

BC Wildfire crews still working on Eagle Bluff blaze

Most Read