Topline Spring Classic horse competition

Sara Saumor, on her horse Frizola, soars over the rails during the high jumping event at the fourth annual Topline Spring Classic. The grounds at Topline Stables were packed May 11-13 with riders and their trusty steeds for the Spring Classic Hack, Hunter and Jumper show. Featuring some of the most talented horse and rider combinations in B.C., the event was a chance to showcase their grace and precision to the audience. A good showing in the event could also qualify riders to compete in the 2018 Cowichan B.C. Summer Games July 19-22. (Kayleigh Seibel/Salmon Arm Observer)