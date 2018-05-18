Sara Saumor, on her horse Frizola, soars over the rails during the high jumping event at the fourth annual Topline Spring Classic. The grounds at Topline Stables were packed May 11-13 with riders and their trusty steeds for the Spring Classic Hack, Hunter and Jumper show. Featuring some of the most talented horse and rider combinations in B.C., the event was a chance to showcase their grace and precision to the audience. A good showing in the event could also qualify riders to compete in the 2018 Cowichan B.C. Summer Games July 19-22. (Kayleigh Seibel/Salmon Arm Observer)

Topline Spring Classic horse competition

Riders jump at chance to qualify for B.C. Games

The grounds at Topline Stables were packed May 11-13 with riders and their trusty steeds for the fourth annual Spring Classic Hack, Hunter and Jumper show. Featuring some of the most talented horse and rider combinations in B.C., the event was a chance to showcase their grace and precision to the audience. A good showing in the event could also qualify riders to compete in the 2018 Cowichan B.C. Summer Games July 19-22.

 

Anthony Lottan clears the poles atop his horse Ciriquit during the Topline Spring Classic at Topline Stables in Salmon Arm. (Kayleigh Seibel/Salmon Arm Observer)

Shuswap National hosts Okanagan Zone 2 junior golf tournament
Whitecaps hope to make good on their scoring chances against FC Dallas

