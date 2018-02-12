Toronto Blue Jays will retire former pitcher Halladay’s No. 32 jersey

Halladay, 40, died Nov. 7, 2017 when the plane he was flying crashed into the Gulf of Mexico

The Toronto Blue Jays will retire former pitcher Roy (Doc) Halladay’s No. 32 on opening day.

Halladay, 40, died Nov. 7, 2017 when the plane he was flying crashed into the Gulf of Mexico.

The Jays will retire Halladay’s uniform March 29 when they host the New York Yankees at Rogers Centre. He’ll join Roberto Alomar (No. 12) as the only players in club history to have their jerseys retired.

“Through Roy’s values, pride, work ethic, and perseverance, he epitomized what it means to be a Blue Jay,” club president/CEO Mark Shapiro said in a statement. “And while his legacy is clear, it goes far beyond the number on his back or his on-field accomplishments, serving as a shining example of how to live a meaningful life and positively impact others.”

The Blue Jays will also celebrate Halladay’s life and career prior to the game and a No. 32 patch will adorn the club’s uniforms throughout the 2018 season, including spring training.

Halladay spent 12 seasons with Toronto, amassing a 148-75 record in 313 games. He captured the ‘03 Cy Young Award after winning a club-record 22 games and made six all-star appearances as a Blue Jay.

@katslepian

katya.slepian@bpdigital.ca

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
OLYMPIC ROUNDUP: Canada scores its first gold medal in PyeongChang

Just Posted

Salmon Arm author takes readers to the jungle

Raedene Melin’s debut novel, Las Hermanas, to be released Feb. 16

Kelowna’s Ransom 28th in Olympic pursuit

Kelowna athlete and Vernon’s Emma Lunder two Canadians in the field early Monday

Salmon Arm Silverbacks play a tough game against Trail

A hard-fought loss for the hometown boys

Love at first sight, 56 years later

Norman and Jeanene Pierce say their secret is doing simple, kind things for each other every day

In photos: Ripped Snowbike Races in Sicamous

Riders on specialized motorcycles put on a high-octane show for spectators in Sicamous.

Women’s choir sings from the heart

Ancora Women’s Ensemble presents shows in Vernon Feb. 16 and Salmon Arm Feb. 17

How to keep local news visible in your Facebook feed

Facebook has changed the news feed to emphasize personal connections. You might see less news.

Aboriginal politicians seek action after Boushie trial : ‘We can stand together even if we are apart’

A jury found Saskatchewan farmer Gerald Stanley not guilty Friday of second-degree murder

Your reviews: Old Dominion, Washboard Union and Cold Creek Country at the SOEC

Photos and reviews from fans in Penticton at the Old Dominion concert

Canada will do what it must to prevent B.C. from stopping pipeline: Ottawa

Kinder Morgan pipeline has launched a B.C.-Alberta trade war

Colten Boushie’s family meets federal ministers after acquittal in murder trial

Gerald Stanley, 56, was found not guilty of second-degree murder Friday

Toronto Blue Jays will retire former pitcher Halladay’s No. 32 jersey

Halladay, 40, died Nov. 7, 2017 when the plane he was flying crashed into the Gulf of Mexico

OLYMPIC ROUNDUP: Canada scores its first gold medal in PyeongChang

Figure skaters and skiers topped the podiums

3 British tourists killed in Grand Canyon helicopter crash

Four people were taken to a Las Vegas hospital

Most Read