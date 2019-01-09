Trade deadline looming for BCHL teams

Trade watch will heat up as the roster freeze deadline is on Jan. 10

The trade deadline is looming for BCHL teams.

Seven weeks remain in the regular season and trade watch will heat up as the roster freeze deadline is at 3 p.m. on Thursday, Jan. 10. After this deadline has passed, no transaction will be approved until June 1, 2019.

According to the league, teams will only be allowed to release information on transactions to media once all players involved in the transaction have been notified. Any team found to have released transaction information prior to player notification is subject to a fine.

As of Wednesday morning, the Chilliwack Chiefs and Prince George Spruce Kings (both Mainland Division teams) sit atop the entire league tied with 54 points. The Penticton Vees have 53 points, putting them in first place in the Interior Division and one point ahead of the Merritt Centennials. The Victoria Grizzlies are first in the Island Division with 52 points, holding a three point lead over the second place Powell River Kings.

