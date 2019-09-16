Trail Smoke Eaters put out by Salmon Arm Silverbacks in away games

‘Backs team captain Akito Hirose scores tie-breaker in 3-2 win at Cominco Arena

The Trail Smoke Eaters were unhappy hosts over the weekend after dropping two home games to guests the Salmon Arm Silverbacks.

On Friday, Sept. 13, the Salmon Arm earned a 4-2 win over the Smokies.

The ‘Backs opened scoring five minutes with a marker by Noah Wakeford. The veteran beat goaltender Donovan Buskey blocker side with a wrist shot right from the slot after Daniel Rybarik’s back pressure created a turnover inside the Smoke Eater’s blue line.

Roughly six minutes after Wakeford gave the visitor’s the edge, Liam Freeborn slide home a puck past Ethan Langenegger to tie the game 1-1. This was only moments after the Silverback’s killed off a penalty.

Just over six minutes into the middle frame, Will Poirier stuffed home a rebound on the club’s first power play opportunity of the evening to restore Salmon Arm’s lead.

Michael Colella tied things up 2-2 with 10:29 to go in the third period. Less than three minutes after the Smokies evened the score, Rybarik and Wakeford worked some more magic, with Rybarik sneaking one under the arm of Buskey from in tight.

William Poirier would add an empty-net goal with under a minute left to secure the 4-2 victory.

The two teams faced off again Saturday night, Sept. 14 at the Cominco Arena, for what would turn out to be an exciting 3-2 overtime win for Salmon Arm.

Despite a strong showing by the ‘Backs in the first frame, the only goal scored came late in the frame on a power play courtesy of Poirier, assisted by Jayden Price and Wakeford.

The Smokies struck back in the second period, tallying two goals and taking a 2-1 lead into the final frame.

A slow third period heated up with a later marker by Wakeford off of Rybarik, tying the game at 2-2 before the buzzer.

The deciding goal came early in first overtime from Salmon Arm’s team captain Akito Hirose, assisted by Poirier.

The Silverbacks are back on home ice next weekend when they host the Powell River Kings on Friday, Sept. 20, and then the Victoria Grizzlies on Saturday, Sept. 21. Puck drop for Friday is 7 p.m., while Saturday’s game will get underway at 6 p.m.

For more Silverbacks action, visit sasilverbacks.com.

With files by the Salmon Arm Silverbacks.

