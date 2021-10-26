Travis Hamonic (right) has reported to Vancouver and will be joining the Abbotsford Canucks.THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jason Franson

Travis Hamonic (right) has reported to Vancouver and will be joining the Abbotsford Canucks.THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jason Franson

Travis Hamonic joining Abbotsford Canucks

Canucks general manager Jim Benning releases statement declaring defenseman has reported

The uncertain status of Canucks defenceman Travis Hamonic finally received some clarity on Tuesday (Oct. 26) evening.

Vancouver Canucks general manager Jim Benning stated in a press release that Hamonic has reported to Vancouver and will be joining the Abbotsford Canucks in the coming days.

The 31-year-old was put on waivers on Oct. 10 after he failed to report to Canucks training camp. He went unclaimed and was to report to Abbotsford, but he also did not show up with the American Hockey League team.

The Canucks then placed Hamonic on a temporary leave of absence on Oct. 18. He signed a two-year, $6 million contract extension with the Canucks back in July.

In 675 career NHL games he has 198 points and 630 penalty minutes. He previously suited up for the New York Islanders and Calgary Flames before joining the Canucks in the 2020-21 season.

Last season he had 10 points in 38 games for Vancouver.

It’s unclear how long Hamonic will be in Abbotsford, but the statement added that more details will be coming when they are available.

The News did ask Abbotsford general manager Ryan Johnson about Hamonic in an interview earlier this month, but were told it is a “Jim [Benning] decision”.

RELATED: General manager Ryan Johnson, Abbotsford Canucks ready for arrival in B.C.

abbotsfordCanuckshockeyvancouver canucks

Previous story
GM resigns, Chicago Blackhawks fined $2 million after sexual misconduct investigation

Just Posted

Salmon Arm Council received a letter and petition Oct. 12 with about 50 signatures asking for the city to paint a crosswalk orange in recognition of National Truth and Reconciliation Day. (Contributed)
First Nations consultation the first step in request for orange crosswalk in Salmon Arm

One of the many faces of Salmon Arm Bay on Shuswap Lake, this one on an October day. (Martha Wickett - Salmon Arm Observer)
Column: Conversation helps dilute pandemic hatred

A memorial for the five victims of July’s fatal crane collapse in Kelowna stands in front of the Bernard Block construction site as two new tower cranes are assembled at the site on Oct. 26, 2021. (Aaron Hemens/Capital News)
Friend of Salmon Arm victim in Kelowna crane collapse urges pause on construction

More than 5,000 people signed a petition agreeing to a contribution agreement with the Columbia Shuswap Regional District that would result in a new tax for Electoral Area F providing annual funding for the North Shuswap Health Centre. (File photo)
Proposed tax agreement would see annual funding for North Shuswap Health Centre