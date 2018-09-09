Turn up the heat

The Chase Heat kicked off preseason action September first against the Kamloops Storm. Chase would get on the scoreboard first when Marino Bordin rips a shot from the slot and scores to put the Heat up 1-0 in the first period. The Chase Heat down the Kamloops Storm by a final score of 4-1. Chase Heat Season begins September 8th with home opener versus the Kelowna Chiefs.

The Chase Heat kicked off preseason action September first against the Kamloops Storm. Chase would get on the scoreboard first when Marino Bordin rips a shot from the slot and scores to put the Heat up 1-0 in the first period. The Chase Heat down the Kamloops Storm by a final score of 4-1. Chase Heat Season begins September 8th with home opener versus the Kelowna Chiefs.

