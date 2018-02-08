Rick Koch photo Chase Heat goalie Conor Webb snags the puck with his glove during a game versus the 100 Mile House Wranglers.

Two 3-2 games cap last week for Heat

Chase squad experiences two one-point letdowns over the weekend

SCOTT KOCH

CONTRIBUTOR

What a difference a few days make in the life and times of a Junior Hockey Team.

The last article noted that the Chase Heat scored a total of 16 goals in two games versus the 100 Mile House Wranglers.

This past week the Heat hit the road for a pair of Doug Birks Division contests.

On Wednesday, Jan. 31, it was a short trip west to visit the old confines of the Memorial Arena in Kam- loops.

The Storm were in the driver’s seat in the first period, notching a pair. Chase got the only goal in the second, Kaden Black finding the twine assisted by Evan Hughes and Seamus Collins.

In the third, Zachary Fournier scored on the man advantage from Kolten Moore and Colton Nikiforuk. However, with 1:22 left, Kamloops scored the game winner, resulting in a 3-2 loss for the Heat.

Jared Breitkreuz stopped 51 of 54 to keep his team in the game.

Saturday night, Feb. 3 found the Heat bus trundling east to the mountain mecca of Revelstoke.

In the first the Grizzlies popped in a pair, but the Heat came right back in a very fast-paced, end-to-end game.

Collins got the first one from Fournier and Pat Brady, then Ryan Okino slapped a counter in, assisted by Darion Nordick and Gavin Mattey.

There was no scoring in the second; however Revelstoke on the power play midway through the third scored the eventual game winner.

Once again the result was a 3-2 road loss for the Little Shuswap squad. Breitkreuz stopped 38 of 41 to once again provide solid goaltending.

The lads head east again on Friday the 9th to face the Grizzlies for the second time in a week. Saturday night the 10th, the boys are back in town to face the Sicamous Eagles at 7 p.m.

The Annual Heat Awards Banquet is Sunday the 11th at 5 p.m. at the Adams Lake Conference Centre. Tickets are $20 each and can be purchased at the game or at Safety Mart.

The playoffs are just around the corner, starting Feb. 23. Tickets are available at the remaining home games, so don’t miss out as the intensity ramps up in the second season.

