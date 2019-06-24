Two girls teams and one boys team to play “B Cup” Provincials in July

The U14 Girls, the U13/14 Boys and the U16 Girls have all qualified for provincials

Three Salmon Arm select soccer teams are going on to compete in the “B Cup” Provincials.

The three teams are the U14 Girls, the U13/14 Boys and the U16 Girls.

Shuswap Youth Soccer Association hosted the Thompson Okanagan Youth Soccer League (TOYSL) girls play-downs June 22 and 23 with nine teams from Penticton, Kelowna, Vernon, Kamloops and Shuswap at Blackburn.

The Shuswap Football Club U14 Girls are the 2019 TOYSL League Champions in their age group. They played against Kamloops Blaze for the top spot at Provincials on Sunday, June 23. Although the U14 Girls lost that game 2-1 in the second 10-minute overtime of the game, they were already guaranteed a spot in the championship finals.

The U13/14 Boys team will be competing in The Les Sinnott Memorial Boys Provincial Cup hosted by the Prince George Youth Soccer Association on July 4-7 in Prince George.

The U14 Girls and U16 Girls will be competing in The Girls Provincial B Cup division hosted by the Burnaby District Youth Soccer Association on July 4-7 in Burnaby.

Last year the Shuswap FC U15 Girls won the Provincial Championship in their age division.

