Two girls teams and one boys team to play “B Cup” Provincials in July

The U14 Girls, the U13/14 Boys and the U16 Girls have all qualified for provincials

Three Salmon Arm select soccer teams are going on to compete in the “B Cup” Provincials.

The three teams are the U14 Girls, the U13/14 Boys and the U16 Girls.

Read more: B.C. youth soccer coach suspended following allegations made in blog post

Read more: Salmon Arm Secondary Jewels need help getting to Hawaii

Shuswap Youth Soccer Association hosted the Thompson Okanagan Youth Soccer League (TOYSL) girls play-downs June 22 and 23 with nine teams from Penticton, Kelowna, Vernon, Kamloops and Shuswap at Blackburn.

The Shuswap Football Club U14 Girls are the 2019 TOYSL League Champions in their age group. They played against Kamloops Blaze for the top spot at Provincials on Sunday, June 23. Although the U14 Girls lost that game 2-1 in the second 10-minute overtime of the game, they were already guaranteed a spot in the championship finals.

Read more: Cars broken into at Okanagan soccer field

Read more: Chilliwack teenager Jordyn Huitema joins Paris Saint-Germain

The U13/14 Boys team will be competing in The Les Sinnott Memorial Boys Provincial Cup hosted by the Prince George Youth Soccer Association on July 4-7 in Prince George.

The U14 Girls and U16 Girls will be competing in The Girls Provincial B Cup division hosted by the Burnaby District Youth Soccer Association on July 4-7 in Burnaby.

Last year the Shuswap FC U15 Girls won the Provincial Championship in their age division.

@CameronJHT
Cameron.thomson@saobserver.net
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Quinn Hughes lobbied Canucks to move up and draft brother
Next story
Canadians crash out of Women’s World Cup in 0-1 loss to Sweden

Just Posted

Seymour Arm road to remain closed until at least early next week

Mudslides close forest service road, repairs can’t be made safely until rain stops

UPDATE: Trans-Canada Highway reopens after fatal collision west of Salmon Arm

Police collision analysis and reconstruction investigating scene of head-on crash

Man charged in Salmon Arm church shooting returns to court

Provincial Court judge allows two-week adjournment in murder, assault changes

Two girls teams and one boys team to play “B Cup” Provincials in July

The U14 Girls, the U13/14 Boys and the U16 Girls have all qualified for provincials

North Okanagan student relearns how to take steps forward

The Vernon Convocation starts at 4:30 p.m. at the Vernon campus, OC Facebook to stream event

VIDEO: Killer whale steals fisherman’s catch off North Coast

Fishing duel results in eager orca snagging salmon in Prince Rupert

More than naming a week is needed to tackle problem of second-hand smoke in B.C.

Langley mom who campaigned for tougher anti-smoking laws applauds gesture but wants more

Kelowna Mayor’s walking tour of Rutland cancelled

Growing issues surrounding supportive housing leads to rescheduled meeting with concerned resident

Hergott: Moral obligations and your will

Lawyer Paul Hergott discusses wills and moral obligation

Shots fired at metal sign in Central Okanagan

A road sign was shot at and damaged, but nobody was hurt

Okanagan marathoner bests former Canucks at Vancouver race

Vik Bains raced Daniel and Henrik Sedin and finished just ahead at the 2019 Scotiabank Half Marathon

Okanagan RCMP net traffickers in undercover op

The Kelowna RCMP reported dozens of arrests in the investigation

Opera Kelowna presents Opera in the Vines at Mission Hill Winery

The show will provide a “rare opportunity to get up close with Opera Kelowna’s most gifted singers”

Child killed after being hit in driveway on Vancouver Island

The driver of the vehicle remained at the crash scene and is fully cooperating

Most Read