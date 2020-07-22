Predator Ridge Golf Resort. (Contributed)

Two Okanagan golf courses crack top 100 Canadian courses

Predator Ridge and Tower Ranch were both named to the list respectively

Two Okanagan golf courses have cracked Score Golf’s Top 100 Canadian Golf Courses list.

Vernon’s Predator Ridge Golf Resort took the honours of being named the Okanagan’s top course, ranking 28th, while Kelowna’s Tower Ranch took the 55th spot.

With 2,300 golf facilities in Canada, ranking within the top four percentile in the country is no small feat.

James Cronk, Tower Ranch’s general manager, said the course is thrilled to be named amongst the many great golf courses in the country. He said he attributes much of the ranking to the aesthetic and difficulty of the course.

“Tower Ranch is just a beautifully designed golf course on an amazing piece of property with spectacular views,” said Cronk.

“It’s got a wow factor on almost every single hole and people that play it come away with not too many birdies, but they certainly come away with some incredible memories.”

READ MORE: COVID-19: Tourism Kelowna encourages community to be safe and responsible

Cronk said Tower Ranch takes great pride in their customer service as well, which he believes is a big reason why visitors enjoy their experience.

“We have a great team that really enjoys customer service. The golf business is all about customer service and entertainment and making people have fun and we work really hard in providing that. It’s a very competitive marketplace in the Okanagan, so every customer matters.”

According to Cronk, Tower Ranch has seen a lot more local golfers take to the course this summer. He said Tower Ranch has made the effort to make the course a bit easier to play and encourages new golfers to book a tee time and experience the course.

Inverness, Nova Scotia’s Cabot Cliff took the number one spot on the list. For complete rankings, click here.

READ MORE: Toronto Blue Jays find new home in Pittsburgh for 2020 season: reports

Daniel Taylor
Reporter, Kelowna Capital News
Email me at daniel.taylor@kelownacapnews.com
Follow me on Twitter

Golf

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Toronto Blue Jays find new home in Pittsburgh for 2020 season: reports

Just Posted

Shuswap SPCA needs help for dog with terrible skin condition

Eddie has hypothyroidism which causes his skin to itch and fur to fall out

Road construction underway in Hillcrest in Salmon Arm

Section of road to be closed during the days of July 22 and 23

Films raise awareness of Salmon Arm non-profit rescuing horses from slaughter

Public votes for video could benefit Freedom’s Gate Equine Rescue

Morning Start: That fish is probably labeled wrong

Your morning start for Wednesday, July 22, 2020

Judge to decide if accused in Salmon Arm church shooting not guilty due to mental disorder

Court heard that man charged believed his life was in danger when he shot church elder

What’s in the latest COVID-19 response bill passed by the House of Commons?

Here’s a look at what’s in the bill, which will go to the Senate in the coming days

‘It’s our iconic mountain’: Province rejects proposal to protect B.C’s Mt. Begbie

The province said it lacks resources to create a new land use plan for Revelstoke

B.C. launches free day-use passes for 6 provincial parks amid COVID-19 surge

The pilot is aimed at minimizing overcrowding

Truck fire causes delays on Coquihalla

The incident is blocked the northbound lanes of Highway 5

Two Okanagan golf courses crack top 100 Canadian courses

Predator Ridge and Tower Ranch were both named to the list respectively

LETTER: Summerland mayor embarrassed dollar store owner

Quiet phone call, not public display, should have been used in Confederate flag incident

No growth on wildfire near Merritt as BC Wildfire works to contain

The fire is 28-hectares in size and located near Highway 8 and the Shackan Indian Band

Revelstoke dam releasing more water than usual over spillway

BC Hydro said it’s still below historical highs

B.C. tourism industry seeks $680M to rebuild after pandemic

Tourism Industry Association of B.C. says the funds could save as many as 100,000 jobs this year alone

Most Read