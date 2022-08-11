Two Salmon Arm, Vernon players shine at national basketball championships

Both girls named all stars on B.C. teams during U15 and U17 tournaments

Salmon Arm’s Moriah Jansen goes up for a basket during Canada Basketball’s 15U & 17U National Championships in Sherbrooke, Quebec from Aug. 1-6, 2022. (Photo contributed)

A Salmon Arm and a Vernon basketball player excelled at the U15 and U17 Women’s National Basketball Championships held recently in Sherbrooke, Quebec.

Both Salmon Arm’s Moriah Jansen, who attends King’s Christian School, and Caitlin Gingras, from Vernon Christian School, figured prominently at the Aug. 1-6 tournament and both were named second team all stars.

Moriah led B.C.’s U15 team to a 4-2 record and a fifth-place finish. Moriah’s per-game average was 13.4 points, 7 rebounds, 2.2 steals and 3 blocks.

A write-up by Holly Mackenzie on the Canada Basketball website described Day 3 action for the U15 Women, which ended in both a thrilling and heartbreaking 56-55 loss for B.C. versus Nova Scotia.

Although Nova Scotia was leading 41-28 heading into the fourth quarter of the game, B.C. came back, opening with a 12-3 run, leaving Nova Scotia with a narrow 4-point lead with seven minutes remaining.

Moriah and teammate Avery Geddes hit three of B.C’s four three-pointers in the game in the fourth quarter and, with just over four minutes remaining, B.C. was temporarily leading, 53-49.

Although British Columbia lost the nail-biter, Moriah scored a game-high 22 points to accompany her 12 rebounds for the team.

Moriah trains with the Salmon Arm Synergy basketball club.

On the U17 side, Vernon’s Caitlin Gingras helped the B.C. team to a silver medal.

B.C placed second to Ontario, who also topped the U15 tournament.

In the U17 gold medal game, Caitlin led B.C. scoring with a whopping 28 points in the 84-74 loss to Ontario.

Canada Basketball’s 15U & 17U National Championships were held this summer after a two-year hiatus caused by the pandemic.

On the Canada Basketball website, Michael Bartlett, president and CEO of Canada Basketball, described the championships this way:

“The Canada Basketball 15U & 17U National Championships are an essential contributor to the growth and development of basketball in Canada, providing an opportunity for Canada’s elite athletes, including many of our current and future national team players, with a chance to showcase their talents and compete best-on-best on home soil in front of family, friends and fans.”

