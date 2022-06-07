(Photo - Golf Canada)

(Photo - Golf Canada)

UBC Okanagan women swing to bronze at nationals

It’s the first national medal in club history

For the first time in their history, the UBCO women’s golf team has won a national medal.

Through the four-round national championships last week, the team finished third in the country to win the bronze medal in just their second-ever appearance in the event.

“I’m so happy to see the girls band together over the five days and bring home a bronze medal,” said Heat Head Coach Clay Stothers. “The exciting part for us is this is just the beginning. All four of our golfers who competed are in their first or second year of eligibility so we have a very bright future.”

As individual results go, all four golfers on the team finished in the top-17 in the tournament, led by freshman Emily Cornwall. After she struggled in the first round, she shot 80-78-78 to finish tied for 11th.

“I am extremely proud of our team this week,” said Cornwall. “We all pulled together and put our best foot forward. The course conditions made for a tough couple of rounds, and I am so proud of my team from grinding through that. Overall, I think we represented UBCO well, and had an amazing learning experience in the process.”

The UBC Thunderbirds won the gold medal for the fifth-straight year.

READ MORE: Lake Country’s Iginla out of U18 Womens Worlds with injury

READ MORE: Central Okanagan Hall of Fame to announce 2022 inductees

@cunninghamjordy
jordy.cunningham@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

College sportsGirls golfGolfKelownaLocal SportsUBCO Heat

Previous story
Canada men back at practice after meeting with soccer federation
Next story
Okanagan swimmer overcomes the odds to make Canadian history

Just Posted

In mid-April, Miracle came into the care of Shuswap Paws Rescue Society volunteer Siobhan Rich. When found, the rescued dog was gaunt and weighed about 26 lbs. (Contributed)
‘Worst condition I’ve ever seen:’ dog rescued in the Shuswap given the name ‘Miracle’

David Harding said he was shaken up when he was nearly hit by a vehicle that didn’t stop when he was crossing 5th Avenue SW at 3rd Street SW in Salmon Arm recently. (Martha Wickett-Salmon Arm Observer)
Resident warning of dangerous crosswalk in Salmon Arm nearly struck by vehicle

Avian flu has been detected in small flocks in the Peace region, in Summerland and in Sechelt. (Black Press file)
Flocks in Summerland, Sechelt and Peace River test positive for avian influenza

Charles Ouyang cooks up some food samples using his own stir-fry sauces produced at the Zest Commercial Food Hub during the March 22 Zestfest. Starting June 10, the food hub will host the Zest Night Market on Friday evenings throughout the summer. (File photo)
Food vendors, music and more to take part in weekly Zest Night Market in Salmon Arm