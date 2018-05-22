Vancouver’s Andre Marziali is the King of the Hill for 2018 with a time of 1:50.04. -Image: Matthew Abrey

UBC professor claims victory at B.C. car race

A physics engineering professor had the fastest time during Kelowna hill climb race

In addition to being an accomplished educator, innovator and entrepreneur, Dr. Andre Marziali knows a thing or two about driving fast cars.

The engineering physics professor from UBC Vancouver claimed his first ever King of the Hill honours, posting the best time on the May long weekend at the 61st edition of the Leavitt Machinery Knox Mountain Hillclimb.

Marziali guided his black, BMW M3 up the 3.5 km Knox Mountain course in Kelowna in a best time of one minute 50.04 seconds.

Marziali, entered in the GTO class, posted the top three times overall during the weekend of racing in Kelowna.

Trevor Yip, in his Tesla Cobra, was second fastest in 1:51:21, while Kelowna’s Allen Reid, piloting his MGB GT-V8, was third quickest up the hill in 1:52:73.

The class winners were:

GTO—Andre Marziali, BMW M3, 1:50.04

FL—Roger Sieber, Hyaboostacar, 1:58.11

GTM—Garrett Mealing, Eagle Talon, 1:57.88

SP4—Anthony Rehlinger, Mustang Cobra, 2:00.46

SP3—Darrell Jones, Mazda RX 7, 1:59:20

SP2—Carter Roberts, Mazda RX 8, 2:09.84

SPX3—Frank Ewald, Nissan NX, 2:11.35

SPX2—Sheridan Empey, Honda CRX, 1:56.08

SPX1—Kevin Wall, Honda Civic, 2:06.74

SP1—Richard Jacyna, Mazda Miata, 2:20.30

SR—Eric Archer, Lotus 753, 2:12.81

GTX—Larry Sandham, Vauxhall Mini, 2:04.19

GT1—Harry Cadell, Porsche 911, 2:01.46

GT2—Ron Hansma, Datsun 240z, 2:11.15

GT3—Bruce Jamieson, Datsun 240Z, 2:12.65

GTL—Fred Delpero, Alfa Romero, 2:03.48

CAM—Bob Guido, Ford Mustang, 2:07.38

GTU—Keith Robinson, Mazda CRX, 2:14.11

Vintage—Trevor Sandham, Austin Mini, 2:11.28

Previous story
Las Vegas Golden Knights move on to Stanley Cup final
Next story
Maple Leafs lose another executive after parting ways with assistant GM

Just Posted

Section of Hudson Avenue to receive upgrade

City recieves under-budget bids for packaged projects

Tickets on sale for RCMP Musical Ride in Salmon Arm, Sicamous

Tickets for the upcoming RCMP Musical Ride are now available The world-renowned… Continue reading

Sicamous movie screening to help cause of reconciliation

High school film club bring their first socially conscious movie to town

In photos: Monashee Mountain Men Black Powder Shoot

Black powder firearms enthusiasts gathered together to test their skills at the… Continue reading

Reel Reviews: Atypical college life

We say, “Life of the Party is pleasant and harmless.”

VIDEO: After the floods, comes the cleanup as Grand Forks rebuilds

Business owners in downtown wonder how long it will take for things to go back to normal

Soccer glory for Bob Ross FC

Vernon entry takes men’s 35+ cash in 39th National Oldtimers Tournament

UPDATED: BC Ferries freezes plans to nix fuel rebates pending government funds

Claire Trevena says she is ‘extremely disappointed’ by a plan by BC Ferries to remove fuel rebates

B.C. sues Alberta over bill that could ‘turn oil taps off’

Lawsuit is the latest move in the two provinces’ ongoing feud over the Kinder Morgan pipeline

Liberal government introduces measures to update Canada’s family laws

Justice officials say there have not been substantial updates to federal family laws in 20 years

B.C. mom threatens legal action against sunscreen company

Caleb Jordan, 6, was covered in blisters 20 minutes after using Banana Boat sunscreen

BC Games Society president to step down

Kelly Mann says it’s time for a change after 26 years with the society

B.C. politicians framed by anonymous sticky-note doodler

Insider has been posting caricatures from the B.C. legislature to social media

27 years since initial police probe, polygamist leader to be sentenced in June

Prosecutor recommend up to 6 months jail, defence asks for conditional or absolute discharge

Most Read